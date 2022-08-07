Activists plan rally in San Francisco to demand more action against monkeypox





SAN FRANCISCO — Activists in San Francisco are calling on local health officials for more tests, treatments and vaccines amid the monkeypox outbreak at a rally scheduled for Monday. At 4:30 p.m. on August 8, at a meeting outside the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regional offices on Seventh Avenue in San Francisco, organizers announced the need for the government to slow the spread of monkeypox. and that more resources need to be provided. those who need treatment. Additional information about monkeypox: California Department of Public Health | | SF Department of Public Health | | Santa Clara County Public Health Department They say federal and state proclamations are a first step in minimizing bureaucratic barriers, but would like to see more action to address the issue soon. increase. “We refuse to allow government inaction to continue to cause pain in our communities,” reads a press release from the organization, demanding action against Monkeypox now. You can see the detailed information of the event online. The federal government declared monkeypox a public health emergency last week. San Francisco Senator Scott Weiner applauded the move. “This declaration by President Biden will not only help free up some resources, it will also allow for faster approval of medications and new and better types of testing.” It will be a good step in fighting the outbreak.” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong is an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, and a member of the California Monkeypox Scientific Advisory Board. “It may be a little late, but I think it’s better than no delay. I think it will have a big impact,” he said. “States and public health jurisdictions have no obligation to share data with the CDC until a national public health emergency occurs. We need to know what is going on. It’s like walking around with a cataract in your eye.” He said the federal proclamation should help open the door to more resources and is also a symbolic move. “It’s procedural in terms of gathering all the resources and data collection and such,” he said. “But it’s also very symbolic. When we say this is a public health emergency, every American realizes that they can be affected by what’s happening in one group. ” Although the majority of confirmed cases have appeared in men who have had sex with men, health officials are adamant that anyone can get monkeypox. It is transmitted through direct contact with other people and exposure to contaminated clothing and bedding. Max Darrow contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/activists-plan-san-francisco-rally-for-more-action-on-monkeypox/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos