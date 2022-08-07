Monkeypox cases rising as kids start returning to school

{promoMarkup}{notifMarkup}

“,panelEmptyTemplate=”

{emptyPanelMsg}

“,panelErrorTemplate=”

{errorMsg}

“,panelParentTemplate=””,notifOnboardPromoTemplate=”

{notifOnboardMsg}

“,EXPANDED_PANEL=”expanded_panel”,ERROR_PANEL=”error_panel”,NotificationView=function(){function e(t,n){classCallCheck$1(this,e);var o=this;o._config=t,o._panelNode=null,o._store=n}return createClass$1(e,[{key:”_generatePanelMarkup”,value:function(e,t){var n=this._config,o=void 0,r=void 0;”undefined”!=typeof window&&(o=window.Notification&&”default”===window.Notification.permission,r=n.promos.bypassEligibleClassCheck||hasClass(document.body,n.promos.eligibleBodyClass));var i=n.promos.enableNotifOnboard&&o&&r?notifOnboardPromoTemplate:””;if(i){var s=n.promos.showYahooLogo?””:”yns-no-logo”;i=i.replace(“{notifOnboardBtnLabel}”,n.promos.notifOnboardBtnLabel).replace(“{notifOnboardMsg}”,n.promos.notifOnboardMsg).replace(“{subscriptionTopic}”,n.promos.subscriptionTopic).replace(“{noLogoClass}”,s).replace(“https://sports.yahoo.com/{promoLogo}”,n.promos.promoLogo)}var a=t.newCount>n.panel.maxCount?t.newCount:””,c=n.panel.notificationCenterPath,l=c?””:constants.panelHideElement,u=n.panel.headerMsg?””:” “+constants.panelHideElement,d=c?constants.panelPaddingBtm:””,p=void 0;t.count?p=t.markup:p=panelEmptyTemplate.replace(“{emptyPanelMsg}”,n.panel.emptyPanelMsg);return e=e.replace(“{notifMarkup}”,p).replace(“{promoMarkup}”,i).replace(“{hideClass}”,l).replace(“https://sports.yahoo.com/{notifCenterLink}”,c).replace(“{paddingClass}”,d).replace(“{headerMsg}”,n.panel.headerMsg).replace(“{hideHeaderClass}”,u).replace(/{notificationCenterNavMsg}/g,n.panel.notificationCenterNavMsg).replace(/{newCount}/g,a)}},{key:”render”,value:function(e,t){var n=this;if(n._panelNode){var o=void 0,r=n._panelNode,i=void 0,s=void 0;switch(e){case EXPANDED_PANEL:o=panelTemplate,s=n._store.getNotifications(),i=n._generatePanelMarkup(o,s),r.innerHTML=i;break;case ERROR_PANEL:i=(o=panelErrorTemplate).replace(“{errorMsg}”,n._config.panel.errorMsg),r.innerHTML=i}t&&t()}else t&&t(new Error(“No panel parent”))}},{key:”createPanelParentNode”,value:function(e){e&&(e.innerHTML=panelParentTemplate,this._panelNode=document.getElementById(constants.panelNodeId))}},{key:”updateBadgeNode”,value:function(e){if(e){var t=this._store.getNotifications().newCount,n=this._config.badge.maxCount;if

/*!**********************!*\

!*** ./src/index.js ***!

\**********************/function(__unused_webpack_module,__unused_webpack_exports,__webpack_require__){eval(“var I18n = __webpack_require__(/*! ./lib/I18n */ \”./src/lib/I18n.js\”);



(function (win, doc) {

\”use strict\”;



var defaultConfig = {

uiLang: ‘en-US’,

speechLang: ‘en-US’,

voiceButton: ‘#voice-btn’,

searchBox: {

form: ‘#sf’,

input: ‘#yschsp’,

params: {

fr: ”,

fr2: ”

}

},

enable_voice_trending: false,

trending: {

market: \”en-us\”

},

ui: {

speechOverlay: {

disableBlur: false

}

},

browsers: {

edge: false

}

};



function VoiceSearch(config) {

var self = this;

self.config = Object.assign(defaultConfig, config || {});

self.i18n = new VoiceSearch.I18n({

lang: self.config.uiLang

});

self.renderPermissionGuide(self);

self.renderSpeechPanel(self);

self.speechResult=””;

self.noSpeech = true;

self.isRecognitionStart = false;

self.recognition = null;

self.voiceButton = doc.querySelector(self.config.voiceButton);

self.searchBoxForm = doc.querySelector(self.config.searchBox.form);

self.searchBoxQuery = doc.querySelector(self.config.searchBox.input);

self.speechPanel = doc.querySelector(‘#spch’);

self.speechButtonContainer = doc.querySelector(‘#spchbc’);

self.speechButton = doc.querySelector(‘#spchbc-btn’);

self.speechText = doc.querySelector(‘#spcht’);

self.speechOverlay = doc.getElementById(‘spch-overlay’);

self.retryLink = doc.querySelector(‘#spcht-retry’);

self.trending = doc.getElementById(‘spch-trending’);

self.trendingTerms = doc.getElementById(‘trending-terms’);

self.termSpans = doc.getElementsByClassName(\”trending-term\”);

self.closeButton = doc.querySelector(‘#spchx’);

self.startAudio = new Audio(‘https://s.yimg.com/pv/static/misc/voice-start-202105050733.wav’);

self.resultAudio = new Audio(‘https://s.yimg.com/pv/static/misc/voice-result-202105050733.wav’);

self.errorAudio = new Audio(‘https://s.yimg.com/pv/static/misc/voice-error-202105050733.wav’);

self.closeAudio = new Audio(‘https://s.yimg.com/pv/static/misc/voice-close-202105050733.wav’);

self.permissionGuide = doc.querySelector(‘#spchp’);

self.permissionGuideClose = doc.querySelector(‘#spchpx’);

self.permissionGuideTimer = null;



self.onEscKeyDown = function (e) {

if (e.code !== ‘Escape’) {

return;

}



self.recognition.stop();

self.sendBeacon(‘keybrd’, ‘voicesearch_cancel_esc’); // The clean up should put inside closePanel() instead of here,

// or func won’t be cleaned up if user close panel with btn or overlay



self.closePanel(self);

};



if (self.isBrowserSupported()) {

var SpeechRecognition = win.SpeechRecognition || win.webkitSpeechRecognition;

var SpeechGrammarList = win.SpeechGrammarList || win.webkitSpeechGrammarList;

var speechGrammar=”#JSGF V1.0;”;

self.recognition = new SpeechRecognition();

var speechRecognitionList = new SpeechGrammarList();



if (speechRecognitionList.addFromString) {

speechRecognitionList.addFromString(speechGrammar, 1);

}



self.recognition.grammars = speechRecognitionList;

self.recognition.continuous = false;

self.recognition.lang = self.config.speechLang;

self.recognition.interimResults = false;

self.recognition.maxAlternatives = 1;

/* Listeners */



if (self.voiceButton) {

self.voiceButton.onclick = function () {

self.recognition.start();



if (self.permissionGuideTimer) {

win.clearTimeout(self.permissionGuideTimer);

}



self.permissionGuideTimer = win.setTimeout(function () {

if (!self.isRecognitionStart) {

self.showPermissionGuide(self);

}

}, 300); // Also close when pressing esc



doc.addEventListener(‘keydown’, self.onEscKeyDown);

self.sendBeacon(‘clk’, ‘voicesearch’);

};

}



if (self.speechButton) {

self.speechButton.onclick = function () {

if (!self.isRecognitionStart) {

self.recognition.start();

self.sendBeacon(‘clk’, ‘voicesearch_panel_mic_restart’);

} else {

self.recognition.stop();

self.sendBeacon(‘clk’, ‘voicesearch_panel_mic_close’);

self.closePanel(self);

}

};

}



if (self.retryLink) {

self.retryLink.onclick = function () {

if (!self.isRecognitionStart) {

self.recognition.start();

self.sendBeacon(‘clk’, ‘voicesearch_panel_retry’);

}

};

}



if (self.speechOverlay) {

self.speechOverlay.onclick = function () {

self.recognition.stop();

self.sendBeacon(‘clk’, ‘voicesearch_cancel_outside’);

self.closePanel(self);

};

}



if (self.closeButton) {

self.closeButton.onclick = function

/*event*/

() {

self.recognition.stop();

self.sendBeacon(‘clk’, ‘voicesearch_cancel’);

self.closePanel(self);

};

}



if (self.permissionGuideClose) {

self.permissionGuideClose.onclick = function

/*event*/

() {

self.recognition.stop();

self.sendBeacon(‘clk’, ‘voicesearch_permission_close’);

self.closeAudio.play();

self.hidePermissionGuide(self);

};

}

/* Recognition Events */





self.recognition.onresult = function (event) {

// The SpeechRecognitionEvent results property returns a SpeechRecognitionResultList object

// The SpeechRecognitionResultList object contains SpeechRecognitionResult objects.

// It has a getter so it can be accessed like an array

// The first [0] returns the SpeechRecognitionResult at the last position.

// Each SpeechRecognitionResult object contains SpeechRecognitionAlternative objects that contain individual results.

// These also have getters so they can be accessed like arrays.

// The second [0] returns the SpeechRecognitionAlternative at position 0.

// We then return the transcript property of the SpeechRecognitionAlternative object

// console.log(‘Confidence: ‘ + event.results[0][0].confidence);

self.speechResult = event.results[0][0].transcript;

/* Punctuation Handling: Check last character and strip it if necessary */



self.handlePunctuation(self);



if (self.speechText) {

self.speechText.innerText = self.speechResult;

}



if (self.searchBoxQuery) {

self.searchBoxQuery.value = self.speechResult;

}



self.resultAudio.play();

win.setTimeout(function () {

if (self.speechPanel) {

self.speechPanel.classList.remove(\”s2tb\”);

self.speechPanel.classList.add(\”s2tb-h\”);

}



self.hideRetryLink(self);



if (self.searchBoxForm) {

var inputFr = self.searchBoxForm.querySelector(‘[name=fr]’);

var inputFr2 = self.searchBoxForm.querySelector(‘[name=fr2]’);



if (inputFr && self.config.searchBox && self.config.searchBox.params && self.config.searchBox.params.fr) {

inputFr.value = config.searchBox.params.fr;

inputFr.disabled = false; // for homepage case

}



if (inputFr2 && self.config.searchBox && self.config.searchBox.params && self.config.searchBox.params.fr2) {

inputFr2.value = config.searchBox.params.fr2;

inputFr2.disabled = false; // for homepage case

}



self.searchBoxForm.submit();

}

}, 1000);

};



self.recognition.onspeechstart = function

/*event*/

() {// Fired when speech starts

};



self.recognition.onspeechend = function () {

// Fired when speech ends

self.recognition.stop();

};



self.recognition.onerror = function

/*event*/

() {

// console.log(‘Error occurred in recognition: ‘ + event.error);

if (self.speechText) {

self.speechText.innerText = self.i18n.t(‘search.voice.recognition_error’);

}



self.hideTrending(self);

self.showRetryLink(self);

self.errorAudio.play();

};



self.recognition.onaudiostart = function

/*event*/

() {

// Fired when the user agent has started to capture audio.

if (self.speechButtonContainer) {

self.speechButtonContainer.classList.add(\”listening\”);

}

};



self.recognition.onaudioend = function

/*event*/

() {

// Fired when the user agent has finished capturing audio.

if (self.speechButtonContainer) {

self.speechButtonContainer.classList.remove(\”listening\”);

}

};



self.recognition.onsoundstart = function

/*event*/

() {

// Fired when any sound — recognisable speech or not — has been detected.

self.hideTrending(self);

self.noSpeech = false;



if (self.speechButtonContainer) {

self.speechButtonContainer.classList.remove(\”listening\”);

self.speechButtonContainer.classList.add(\”speaking\”);

}

};



self.recognition.onsoundend = function

/*event*/

() {

// Fired when no sound present

if (self.speechButtonContainer) {

self.speechButtonContainer.classList.remove(\”speaking\”);

}

};



self.recognition.onstart = function

/*event*/

() {

// Fired when the speech recognition service has begun listening

self.recognitionInit(self);

self.startRecognition(self);

};



self.recognition.onend = function

/*event*/

() {

// Fired when the speech recognition service has disconnected.

self.isRecognitionStart = false;



if (self.noSpeech == false && self.speechResult == ”) {

// No match: Fired when the speech recognition can’t recognise speech

if (self.speechText) {

self.speechText.innerText = self.i18n.t(‘search.voice.recognition_nomatch’);

}



self.hideTrending(self);

self.showRetryLink(self);

self.errorAudio.play();

}

}; // trigger onReady event when initialized





if (document && document.dispatchEvent) {

document.dispatchEvent(new Event(‘VOICE_JS_READY’));

}

}

} // static members





VoiceSearch.I18n = I18n; // instance members



VoiceSearch.prototype.renderPermissionGuide = function (self) {

var tmpl = \”\



\

\”.concat(self.i18n.t(‘search.voice.permission_title’), \” \

\”).concat(self.i18n.t(‘search.voice.permission_text’), \” \

\

\

\

\

\

\



\

\”);

var dom = new DOMParser().parseFromString(tmpl, ‘text/html’);

document.body.appendChild(dom.body.children[0]);

};



VoiceSearch.prototype.renderSpeechPanel = function (self) {

var tmpl = \”\



\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\”.concat(self.i18n.t(‘search.voice.recognition_retry’), \”\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\”).concat(self.i18n.t(‘search.voice.trending_title’), \”\

\

\

\



\

\”);

var dom = new DOMParser().parseFromString(tmpl, ‘text/html’);



if (self && self.config && self.config.ui && self.config.ui.speechOverlay && self.config.ui.speechOverlay.disableBlur) {

dom.body.children[0].classList.add(‘disable-blur-overlay’);

}



document.body.appendChild(dom.body.children[0]);

};



VoiceSearch.prototype.isBrowserSupported = function () {

var isSupported = false;

var self = this;

var isChromium = Boolean(window.chrome);

var isIOSChrome = /CriOS/.test(window.navigator.userAgent);

var isEdge = /Edg\\//.test(window.navigator.userAgent);

var isLegacyEdge = /Edge\\//.test(window.navigator.userAgent);

var isOpera = Boolean(window.opr);

var isBrave = Boolean(window.navigator.brave);

var browsers = [// chrome

{

checkEnabled: function checkEnabled() {

return true;

},

checkBrowser: function checkBrowser() {

return isChromium && !isIOSChrome && !isEdge && !isOpera && !isBrave;

},

checkAPI: function checkAPI() {

return win && (‘SpeechRecognition’ in win || ‘webkitSpeechRecognition’ in win) && (‘SpeechGrammarList’ in win || ‘webkitSpeechGrammarList’ in win);

}

}, // edge

{

checkEnabled: function checkEnabled() {

return self && self.config && self.config.browsers && self.config.browsers.edge;

},

checkBrowser: function checkBrowser() {

return isChromium && isEdge && !isLegacyEdge;

},

checkAPI: function checkAPI() {

return win && (‘SpeechRecognition’ in win || ‘webkitSpeechRecognition’ in win) && (‘SpeechGrammarList’ in win || ‘webkitSpeechGrammarList’ in win);

}

}];



for (var b = 0; b 0) {

var lastChar = self.speechResult.charAt(self.speechResult.length – 1);



if (lastChar === ‘.’ || lastChar === ‘?’ || lastChar === ‘。’ || lastChar === ‘？’) {

self.speechResult = self.speechResult.slice(0, -1);

}

}

};



VoiceSearch.prototype.sendBeacon = function (actn, slk) {

var ULT = win.YAHOO.ULT || {},

SB = win.YAHOO.SB || {};



if (ULT.beacon_click) {

var trackParams = {

_S: SB.config.i13n.spaceid,

_I: SB.config.i13n.pvid,

actn: actn,

sec: ‘search’,

slk: slk

};

win.YAHOO.ULT.beacon_click(trackParams);

}

};



VoiceSearch.prototype.ajaxReq = function (url, callback) {

var DONE_STATE = XMLHttpRequest.DONE || 4; // for IE-compatibility



var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();

var responseRaw;

var response; // CORS request only for IE8/IE9



if (doc.documentMode && doc.documentMode

// tags it will allow on a page



if (!options.singleton && typeof options.singleton !== ‘boolean’) {

options.singleton = isOldIE();

}



list = list || [];

var lastIdentifiers = modulesToDom(list, options);

return function update(newList) {

newList = newList || [];



if (Object.prototype.toString.call(newList) !== ‘[object Array]’) {

return;

}



for (var i = 0; i 0&&match[0]=74)&&(match=engineUserAgent.match(/Chrome\/(\d+)/),match&&(version=+match[1])));var engineV8Version=version,nativeSymbol=!!Object.getOwnPropertySymbols&&!fails((function(){var e=Symbol();return!String(e)||!(Object(e)instanceof Symbol)||!Symbol.sham&&engineV8Version&&engineV8Version0?floor$1:ceil)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/monkeypox-case-counts-rise-024540937.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos