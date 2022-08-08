Early acquisition of antibiotic resistance in newborns in low- and middle-income countries ScienceDaily

It is estimated that approximately 7 million serious bacterial infections occur in newborns each year, resulting in more than 550,000 newborn deaths annually. Most of these infections and deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, where lack of resources often limits the capacity to diagnose and treat sepsis. These issues are further complicated by the global rise in antimicrobial resistance (AMR), especially the rapid spread of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Lactam antibiotics such as ampicillin and ceftazidime. AMR is estimated to kill around 5 million people annually worldwide, and is projected to kill 10 million people annually by 2050.

Despite neonatal sepsis being a major health problem in low- and middle-income countries, it is still unknown when, where and how newborns acquire life-threatening infections. Moreover, the factors associated with her presence of AMR in these cases are still to be elucidated. For example, there are no studies of his LMICs examining whether the presence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the mother is associated with the development of neonatal sepsis.

In a new study published in natural microbiology, Dr. Maria Carvalho, Dr. Kirsty Sands, and an international network of colleagues decided to examine the presence of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) in the maternal gut microbiota (the collection of microbes present in the human gut). did. Babies and their babies from seven low-middle-income countries in Africa and South Asia. As part of the “Burden of Antibiotic Resistance in Newborns in Developing Countries” study, or Bernard, a network of 12 clinical sites in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Rwanda and South Africa, they invested her 35,040 36,285 mothers and her 36,285 mothers. Newborn. From these, they collected 18,148 rectal swabs (15,217 from mothers and 2,931 from neonates, including 626 with septicemia) and expanded the bacteria present in these samples, suggesting changes in the microbiota of mothers and their babies. It was used to assess the presence of clinically significant ARGs. The authors found that a large number of samples harbored genes associated with antibiotic resistance, suggesting that AMR is much more prevalent in these settings than previously expected. . For example, in her sample of about one in five newborns (18.5%), New Delhi her metallo-beta-lactamase, an enzyme capable of destroying commonly used β-lactam antibiotics, including carbapenems. She was positive for blaNDM, a gene that encodes Bacteria are resistant to this drug. Importantly, researchers found ARGs to be present in newborns within hours of birth. This indicates that initial colonization of newborns with antibiotic-resistant bacteria probably occurred at or shortly after birth from contact with the mother or from the hospital environment.

Samples taken from mothers and newborns were also used to identify antibiotic-resistant bacteria. In total, the authors isolated 1,072 Gram-negative bacteria. Most of these were K. pneumoniae, E. coli and E. cloacae. Whole-genome sequencing has revealed that while these bacteria are highly diverse in different locations, there are distinct clusters associated with specific countries and hospitals. identified several cases in which were shared by different neonates attending the same clinical setting. This suggests that, in some cases, resistant strains may have been transmitted from the hospital setting or between neonates. It was shown to be indistinguishable, supporting the potential for mother-to-child transmission during or after delivery.

Finally, the researchers examined features associated with water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and previous infections to identify risk factors associated with ARG carriage. The team found that frequent hand washing by mothers reduced the risk of carrying the resistance gene (compared to occasional handwashing), while the mother reported infection or was not enrolled in the study. This risk increased if the patient had taken antibiotics for 3 months. Such her ARG carriage by the mother was also associated with adverse birth outcomes and increased risk of neonatal sepsis.

These findings demonstrate the high prevalence of antibiotic resistance in the microbiota of LMICs mothers and their newborns, including within the first hours after birth. Furthermore, this study highlights the imperative to better understand the pathways of her ARG infection, including mother-to-child transmission and within the clinical setting, in order to prevent neonatal sepsis. Finally, the results highlight the importance of access to safe water, sanitation, and good hygiene to reduce her AMR and reduce neonatal sepsis and mortality in low- and middle-income countries. increase.

Professor Tim Walsh, who oversaw the study, emphasized the novelty of the findings: “This article presents two new observations. First, the incidence of AMR carriage, including carbapenem resistance, has increased.” , South Asia, as well as some parts of Africa. In addition, this study raises many questions about transmission and how these are acquired. Drug-resistant strains can affect baby development. .

Kirsty Sands, Ph.D., who co-led the study, highlighted how the study began to unravel the factors that govern the prevalence of AMR. This study shows that the dynamics of infection can be very complex, as it found links between transport, infection, and hygiene and sanitation.A thorough understanding of these infection dynamics Further research is needed to find out, which may help guide better infection prevention and control measures. ”

The study also facilitated capacity building on the ground, as explained by Dr. Maria Carvalho, who co-led the study. We also looked at the specific needs of each site.For example, BARNARDS set up an additional maternity ward (20 beds) and microbiology lab at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano, Nigeria.Capacity across the network Building different levels (clinical, research, outreach) is a great achievement of BARNARDS. ”

Dr. Rabaab Zahra, who led the study in Islamabad, Pakistan, emphasized the importance of these findings for understanding and controlling the spread of AMR. I don’t think this started early in life.

The impact of this study, which informs current practices in some hospitals, was also highlighted by Dr. Fatima Modibo, who co-led the study in Kano, Nigeria. However, during studies, we were able to identify bacterial resistance patterns in blood cultures of neonates presenting with sepsis, leading to life-saving changes in empirical drug treatment and reduced neonatal mortality. ”