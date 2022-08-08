Health
Early acquisition of antibiotic resistance in newborns in low- and middle-income countries ScienceDaily
It is estimated that approximately 7 million serious bacterial infections occur in newborns each year, resulting in more than 550,000 newborn deaths annually. Most of these infections and deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, where lack of resources often limits the capacity to diagnose and treat sepsis. These issues are further complicated by the global rise in antimicrobial resistance (AMR), especially the rapid spread of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Lactam antibiotics such as ampicillin and ceftazidime. AMR is estimated to kill around 5 million people annually worldwide, and is projected to kill 10 million people annually by 2050.
Despite neonatal sepsis being a major health problem in low- and middle-income countries, it is still unknown when, where and how newborns acquire life-threatening infections. Moreover, the factors associated with her presence of AMR in these cases are still to be elucidated. For example, there are no studies of his LMICs examining whether the presence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the mother is associated with the development of neonatal sepsis.
In a new study published in natural microbiology, Dr. Maria Carvalho, Dr. Kirsty Sands, and an international network of colleagues decided to examine the presence of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) in the maternal gut microbiota (the collection of microbes present in the human gut). did. Babies and their babies from seven low-middle-income countries in Africa and South Asia. As part of the “Burden of Antibiotic Resistance in Newborns in Developing Countries” study, or Bernard, a network of 12 clinical sites in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Rwanda and South Africa, they invested her 35,040 36,285 mothers and her 36,285 mothers. Newborn. From these, they collected 18,148 rectal swabs (15,217 from mothers and 2,931 from neonates, including 626 with septicemia) and expanded the bacteria present in these samples, suggesting changes in the microbiota of mothers and their babies. It was used to assess the presence of clinically significant ARGs. The authors found that a large number of samples harbored genes associated with antibiotic resistance, suggesting that AMR is much more prevalent in these settings than previously expected. . For example, in her sample of about one in five newborns (18.5%), New Delhi her metallo-beta-lactamase, an enzyme capable of destroying commonly used β-lactam antibiotics, including carbapenems. She was positive for blaNDM, a gene that encodes Bacteria are resistant to this drug. Importantly, researchers found ARGs to be present in newborns within hours of birth. This indicates that initial colonization of newborns with antibiotic-resistant bacteria probably occurred at or shortly after birth from contact with the mother or from the hospital environment.
Samples taken from mothers and newborns were also used to identify antibiotic-resistant bacteria. In total, the authors isolated 1,072 Gram-negative bacteria. Most of these were K. pneumoniae, E. coli and E. cloacae. Whole-genome sequencing has revealed that while these bacteria are highly diverse in different locations, there are distinct clusters associated with specific countries and hospitals. identified several cases in which were shared by different neonates attending the same clinical setting. This suggests that, in some cases, resistant strains may have been transmitted from the hospital setting or between neonates. It was shown to be indistinguishable, supporting the potential for mother-to-child transmission during or after delivery.
Finally, the researchers examined features associated with water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and previous infections to identify risk factors associated with ARG carriage. The team found that frequent hand washing by mothers reduced the risk of carrying the resistance gene (compared to occasional handwashing), while the mother reported infection or was not enrolled in the study. This risk increased if the patient had taken antibiotics for 3 months. Such her ARG carriage by the mother was also associated with adverse birth outcomes and increased risk of neonatal sepsis.
These findings demonstrate the high prevalence of antibiotic resistance in the microbiota of LMICs mothers and their newborns, including within the first hours after birth. Furthermore, this study highlights the imperative to better understand the pathways of her ARG infection, including mother-to-child transmission and within the clinical setting, in order to prevent neonatal sepsis. Finally, the results highlight the importance of access to safe water, sanitation, and good hygiene to reduce her AMR and reduce neonatal sepsis and mortality in low- and middle-income countries. increase.
Professor Tim Walsh, who oversaw the study, emphasized the novelty of the findings: “This article presents two new observations. First, the incidence of AMR carriage, including carbapenem resistance, has increased.” , South Asia, as well as some parts of Africa. In addition, this study raises many questions about transmission and how these are acquired. Drug-resistant strains can affect baby development. .
Kirsty Sands, Ph.D., who co-led the study, highlighted how the study began to unravel the factors that govern the prevalence of AMR. This study shows that the dynamics of infection can be very complex, as it found links between transport, infection, and hygiene and sanitation.A thorough understanding of these infection dynamics Further research is needed to find out, which may help guide better infection prevention and control measures. ”
The study also facilitated capacity building on the ground, as explained by Dr. Maria Carvalho, who co-led the study. We also looked at the specific needs of each site.For example, BARNARDS set up an additional maternity ward (20 beds) and microbiology lab at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano, Nigeria.Capacity across the network Building different levels (clinical, research, outreach) is a great achievement of BARNARDS. ”
Dr. Rabaab Zahra, who led the study in Islamabad, Pakistan, emphasized the importance of these findings for understanding and controlling the spread of AMR. I don’t think this started early in life.
The impact of this study, which informs current practices in some hospitals, was also highlighted by Dr. Fatima Modibo, who co-led the study in Kano, Nigeria. However, during studies, we were able to identify bacterial resistance patterns in blood cultures of neonates presenting with sepsis, leading to life-saving changes in empirical drug treatment and reduced neonatal mortality. ”
Sources
2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220804130542.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- What our second quarter earnings report taught us about the gig economy August 7, 2022
- Circus bringing daredevils, felines and other performers to New Whiteland August 7, 2022
- Three Gophers Selected For US WJC Squad August 7, 2022
- An irresistibly versatile actor: Dustin Hoffman turns 85 | Cinema | DW August 7, 2022
- American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption August 7, 2022