Monkeypox at daycare was ‘just a matter of time’, expert says. Pools, sports, schools next

Pediatric infectious disease expert says ‘it was only a matter of time’ before monkeypox began to congregate luckafter Illinois officials announced Friday that a day care worker had been diagnosed with a smallpox-related virus.

“There’s definitely the potential for monkeypox to spread in daycares, schools, college campuses, prisons, and other similar settings,” said Dr. Alexandra Burgler-Jontz, an infectious disease specialist at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC. . Jynneos — He is one of two smallpox vaccines licensed for treating monkeypox, and is the safest of the two.

“There are risks where close physical, skin-to-skin contact occurs, especially between people in various stages of undressing,” she said.

All children and adults at an unidentified day care center in Champaign County, Illinois, have been tested and no additional cases have been confirmed, state health officials said Friday, with Gov. JB Pritzker reviewing the situation with the White House. He added that they are in contact. .

But schools and apartment complexes aren’t the only environments ripe for spread, said Brugler Yonts. Also on the list of places where infection can occur are swimming pools and water parks. “Not through water, but by bumping into someone with active lesions, especially given the tendency to minimize heat and clothing, especially in summer.”

Contact sports such as soccer and wrestling can also be a problem, she added.

“We hope the outbreak can be contained more locally, but as people continue to travel, [aforementioned] Activities and school is about to start…. I think this will spread further. Almost every state in the United States has already had cases.”

As of Friday, there were 7,510 confirmed cases in the United States, mostly in New York, California, and Florida. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionAll states except Wyoming and Montana have confirmed cases.

According to the CDC, more than 28,000 cases have been reported worldwide since January, virtually all in countries where monkeypox is not considered endemic. The United States now leads the world in identified cases, followed by Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil. African countries, where the virus is considered endemic, have only confirmed 345 cases since January. As of late July, 81 children had been infected, according to the agency. world health organization.

Health officials in Illinois said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is banning the use of Gynneos, which is approved for use in adults over the age of 18, to potentially affected children at centers to “jump the usual hoops.” said that it has approved the use of Mobile testing and vaccination services were on site, they added.

An FDA spokesperson said in an email to Fortune on Friday that the vaccine will be available to such children via an “Investigational New Drug Application with Expanded Single-Patient Access” filed for each. Applications will be processed “as expeditiously as possible” and will be approved “when no equivalent or satisfactory alternative option is available and requested by a qualified physician.” [sic] dangerous. “

The spokesperson would have no further comment on possible general approval for the use of Gynneos in children.

Jynneos is not only approved under an Emergency Use Authorization like the first COVID vaccines, but it is licensed so it can be used “off label.” For example, it can be administered to infected children.

With no existing data for use in pediatric populations, researchers will certainly want to collect safety and, if possible, immunogenicity data in these children and follow them closely. “However, Gynneos is safe. If this prevents a larger outbreak in the pediatric population and, of course, the adults who care for them and live with them, it is very important.”

The decision to vaccinate children “is worth the potential risk,” she added.