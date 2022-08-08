West Nile Virus Discovers Starling





Mosquitoes collected Monday near the northwestern tip of Stirling tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), said Ryan Naylor, director of environmental health at the Whiteside County Health Department. Pools of positive mosquitoes are important because the Culex pipiens has a very short flight range of about 0.25 miles. “Positive test results indicate that infected mosquitoes are flying around Stirling, putting residents at risk of exposure,” the news release said. West Nile virus is transmitted through mosquito bites that pick up the virus from infected birds. August and September are usually the months when he has the most WNV activity, and the threat of exposure to the West Nile could last until the first frost, the release said. “Recent warming has likely increased the virus in bird and mosquito populations. It’s important to take some simple precautions to reduce exposure and protect yourself from exposure,” the release states. Prevention includes practicing the 3 R’s: reduce, repel, and report. reduce exposure Avoid going outdoors during peak mosquito activity hours, especially between dusk and dawn.

Make sure doors and windows have screens that fit snugly, and repair or replace screens that have tears or openings.

Keep doors and windows closed, especially at night.

Remove all potential mosquito breeding sources, such as flower pots, kiddie pools, old tires, clogged gutters, old boats, and other containers, and change the water in your bird bath weekly. resist Wear shoes and socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts outdoors.

Outdoors, apply an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, or IR 3535 according to label directions. Consult your doctor before using repellents on young children. report Report dead birds to the Whiteside County Health Department.

If your community has an organized mosquito control program, check with your local government about areas with stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar places that may breed mosquitoes. Please contact For more information, see: here Also here.

