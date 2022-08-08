TikToker claims removed from Spirit Flight due to eczema amid monkeypox concerns

(new nation) — as a matter of concern monkeypox One woman claims she was taken off a Spirit Airlines flight and questioned about her skin condition.

In a TikTok video posted on Aug. 4, Jacqueline Nguyen, or Username Jacquelinethe airline had her “get off the plane in front of everyone with my wife and ask me questions about the eczema I’ve had all my life.”

Nguyen said Spirit asked her to show her medical documents proving she had eczema.

“They asked me to submit medical papers and told my wife to be careful with her behavior. I have never been so humiliated in my life.” Video of Nguyen breaking down in tears read.

The video quickly became popular, garnering thousands of views and reactions from other users with skin conditions.

In a follow-up to her first video, Nguyen explained that she was able to fly again after presenting a tube of prescribed eczema cream.

“I was so lucky that I happened to bring eczema cream that day, but I didn’t have to carry around any proof,” she posted, adding, “This has happened to other people who weren’t lucky enough to have one. as “evidence”

Health care attorney Harry Nelson called the situation tricky.

“Airlines have the right to raise concerns about a potentially infectious condition and to ask for a medical certificate if they have reason to believe that a patient is ill,” Nelson said. The question here is whether Spirit acted rationally and could have mistaken the passenger’s eczema for monkeypox.”

Nelson said whether Spirit ignores the question or asks it, legal issues can arise.

“I think it was the right question. I think they just gave the wrong answer,” he explained.

Nelson said his thoughts are with everyone with long-standing skin conditions, and explained that, while inconvenient, it might not be a bad idea to carry documents with you while traveling.

“It’s not fair that they have to carry documents like that, but if they have to travel or could end up in these situations, having something to explain is the worst. It’s not an idea. Certain mistakes can happen,” Nelson said.

Still, Nelson fully expects a lawsuit against Spirit to result from this situation.

NewsNation has reached out to Spirit Airlines for comment on Jacqueline’s story. I haven’t heard from you yet.

news of the incident US declares monkeypox a public health emergency To make federal funds and resources available to fight infectious diseases.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) define monkeypox “A rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same virus family as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox.”

Researchers are still investigating how the virus spreads, but officials say the virus can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact and sharing items such as bedding, towels and clothing.

Monkeypox can infect anyone, experts say, urging health care providers to beware of patients with rashes consistent with monkeypox.

According to the latest CDC data, in total 7,510 monkeypox cases confirmed Globally, the World Health Organization has reported monkeypox cases in more than 70 countries.