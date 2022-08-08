Shortage of NHS dentists: signs of urgent dental care and how to get it

The majority of UK dental clinics do not accept NHS patient, research by BBC I found.

Research shows that 90% of practices are not accepting new adult patients and 80% are not accepting pediatric patients.

Even if you are a registered NHS dentist, it can be difficult to get an appointment. A friend in London who had an appointment in June had to wait two and a half months without being tested until mid-September.

another said their local NHS dentist is no longer accepting registrations and her only NHS option is to go with a student dentist.

People are also lamenting the delay in dental care on Twitter. One wrote:

Another said: The appointment is hers until October and the drive will take him 35 minutes, but after being turned down by 10 of his other dentists, at least I was able to step in the door. ”

A third added, ‘I have not been able to get an appointment with an NHS dentist for over a year because where I live does not accept new NHS patients’.

Why don’t dentists accept NHS patients?

“While the pandemic has certainly had an impact, access to NHS dental care has been highlighted as a problem long before the pandemic. chelsea dental clinic,To tell Independent.

“At the start of the pandemic, regular NHS dental services were suspended, after which enhanced infection prevention and control measures were put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The pandemic has exacerbated previous problems with access to dental services, resulting in reduced capacity.”

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> (Getty Images)

Why is the waiting time for medical examination so long?

Eskander explained that NHS dentists are “managing a backlog” of NHS patients due to the pandemic.

She said “rest periods” were introduced in March 2020, requiring the room to be ventilated between each patient. As a result, the number of patients has decreased.

Rest periods are no longer required, but it is recommended to disinfect and clean the rooms between patients.

“Many people were not able to get routine check-ups, which means that a reversible disease has become irreversible,” adds Eskander.

“So fillings have become root canals or tooth extractions. It meant.”

What are my options if I have an urgent dental problem?

Eskander recommends calling 111 if you have an urgent dental problem.

“The dental helpline remains an invaluable resource for those seeking advice, help and reassurance regarding oral health and well-being,” she adds.

“This is a true charity service. All inquiries are kept completely confidential and answered promptly.”

You are You can call the dental helpline At 01788 539 780.

10 Signs and Symptoms That Need Emergency Dental Care

There are several signs that require urgent dental care, but Eskander says pain, with or without swelling, is the most pressing.

She adds that urgent dental care should be sought if:

you lost a tooth you have a bad toothache Gums bleed and hurt. Your jaw is swollen. I have a tooth abscess. Canker sores won’t go away. I always get headaches because my teeth and head are connected. My teeth were numb. Very tired, possibly due to an oral infection. Mouth tastes like metal.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (iStock)

How can I take care of my teeth until I have a dental appointment?

Eskander says they need to be brushed twice a day with an electric toothbrush and can be reached under the gums with interdental aids like the WaterPik water flosser.

She recommends avoiding very sweet foods and recommends using mouthwash.

“If you don’t take care of your teeth and mouth regularly, you can develop cavities and gum disease,” she explains.

“If you don’t brush and floss regularly to remove leftover food, your teeth can develop cavities. If left untreated, cavities can cause tooth pain and can lead to tooth infections.” can even lead to tooth loss.

“Gum disease occurs when plaque builds up along the gum line. Gum disease is an infection of the tissues that support the teeth. There is also evidence that the disease is associated with heart disease.”