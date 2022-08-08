Health
What were the long COVID health effects during the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron wave?
Recent reports posted on medrex sib*A preprint server examined the health effects of the long coronavirus disease (COVID) during the 2021-2022 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron Surge in Australia. rice field.
Background
A subset of acute SARS-CoV-2 survivors has been documented to experience longevity. COVID-symptomsthe risk is higher in people who have not been vaccinated against COVID 2019 (COVID-19) or who have had a more severe acute infection. The diverse combination of symptoms that persist or emerge for at least 12 weeks following acute COVID-19 is known as chronic COVID-19.
Given the persistently high frequency with which SARS-CoV-2 spreads worldwide, it is very important to estimate the full health impact of COVID-19, including its long-term effects. A previous study estimated his COVID-induced health loss over time across the population from 2020 to 2021 and used current health status to explain this range of results. While these health conditions share some symptoms with long-documented COVID symptoms, they do account for the full range of long-COVID-related symptoms and the different symptoms described by different people. Is not …
About research
In the current study, scientists are investigating the impact on long-term COVID mortality during the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron surge across Australia from 2021 to 2022 compared to acute COVID-19 mortality and morbidity. and compared with other causes of mortality and morbidity. Australia. They conducted a disease study load using data from previously published population-based cross-sectional, case-control, or cohort analyses.
First, the team determined the magnitude of long COVID-associated morbidity caused by SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant infections in terms of frequency, severity, and duration. They then asked how much of the total disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) that occurred in Australia during the 2021-2022 Omicron wave was attributed to longer COVID, and how much of this health loss was attributed to disability within the country. evaluated how it compares with other serious causes of
Study subjects were those with symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection between December 10, 2021 and April 9, 2022. The primary study outcome measured was years lived with long-term COVID and acute COVID-19 disability (YLD). They are estimated from the duration, severity and prevalence of each long-term COVID symptom determined from previous reports, summed across all long-term COVID symptoms and across Australia during the 2021-2022 Omicron period. of SARS-CoV-2 surviving cases. undulation. Additionally, total COVID-19 DALYs were estimated to be generated by acute COVID-19 YLD and years of life (YLL) lost from COVID-19 deaths.
result
Findings show that 5,300 YLDs are due to prolonged COVID during Omicron’s surge across Australia, contributing to 74% of all YLDs due to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Over the 4-month time frame of the study, COVID-19 was responsible for 51,000 DALYs overall, or 2.4% of all DALYs. This reasoning was similar to the health loss posed by drug use and dementia impairment.
According to one-way sensitivity analyzes performed on each morbidity variable, the largest contribution to overall uncertainty in overall COVID morbidity over time was related to severity estimates. This observation was concerning given that most of the disability weights (DW) employed were calculated using estimates from other health conditions and applied uniformly across subgroups. . Moreover, despite representing a small percentage of all symptoms incorporated into the assessment, psychological and cognitive symptoms contribute to a high degree of uncertainty in the overall estimates, suggesting that these symptoms emphasizes the need for additional research on the severity and prevalence of
Notably, the true YLL for many COVID-19 deaths is lower than that determined using the conventional DALY technique.
Conclusion
The authors argued that this study was the first to fully quantify long-term COVID prevalence in Australia during the 2021-2022 Omicron wave, categorized by each symptom.
Research results showed that prolonged COVID is responsible for nearly three-quarters of the non-fatal health losses caused by Omicron variant infections. Given that COVID-19 is responsible for the majority of overall morbidity losses associated with COVID-19, the team believes that COVID-19 in the long term should be considered in the design of SARS-CoV-2 pandemic policy. said. Furthermore, additional investigations of symptom patterns, duration of long-term COVID after Omicron infection, and more reliable severity assessment will allow for more accurate assessment of long-term COVID morbidity.
*Important Notices
medRxiv publishes non-peer-reviewed, preliminary scientific reports and should not be considered conclusive, to guide clinical practice/health-related actions, or to be treated as established information .
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220808/What-were-the-health-effects-of-long-COVID-during-the-SARS-CoV-2-Omicron-wave.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
