Biological sex differences may explain why men are at higher risk of cancer than women



Source/Disclosure

The issuer: sauce: Jackson SS and others cancer2022; doi:10.1002/cncr.34390.

Disclosure: Jackson does not report related financial disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors. Colditz reports grants from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and his NCI beyond the submitted research. Luo reports his NIH grants outside of submitted research.





Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio

Important points:

Men were shown to have a lower risk of thyroid and gallbladder cancers compared to women.

Men had higher rates of bladder cancer, gastric cardia cancer, laryngeal cancer, and esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Gender bias remained in most cancers even after researchers controlled for factors such as alcohol use, smoking, physical activity, diet and common medical conditions.

Men appeared to have a higher risk of cancer than women at most common anatomical sites, according to the results of a study published in . cancer.







Data obtained from Jackson SS et al. cancer2022; doi:10.1002/cncr.34390.





The findings highlight the role of sex-related biological factors in cancer incidence, the researchers conclude.

Background and method

Sarah S. Jackson

“There are many cancers, men and Woman Especially those that do not affect the reproductive tract can develop. However, men have a higher incidence of these non-reproductive cancers than women, and her are the only two types of non-reproductive cancers that are more common in women: thyroid and gallbladder. ” Dr. Sarah S. Jackson A researcher in the NIH’s Division of Infectious Diseases and Immunoepidemiology and an independent research scientist told Helio. “Historically, we’ve assumed this is because women are less likely to smoke and drink, eat better, and exercise more than men.” sex bias Cancer incidence after adjusting for these lifestyle factors to see if this explains the male preponderance of cancer. “

A prospective cohort analysis included data from 171,274 men and 122,826 women included in the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study from 1995 to 2011.

Researchers used cancer-specific Cox regression models to estimate HR from men to women. They used the Peters-Belson method to quantify the extent to which risk factors explained the observed male-female risk disparity.

Crude and covariate-adjusted male-to-female risk ratio estimates of cancer incidence and quantification of the extent to which covariates/risk factors explain male-to-female disparities in cancer risk serve as primary analytical goals. Did.

Main findings

The analysis included 3,499,901 person-years of follow-up, with an average follow-up of 11.5 person-years for men and 12.4 person-years for women.

Researchers identified 26,693 incident cancers, of which 17,951 occurred in men and 8,742 occurred in women.

The most common cancer types among men include lung cancer, colon cancer, skin cancer, bladder cancer, and kidney cancer. Cancers of the lung, colon, pancreas, and kidney are the most common among women.

The investigators determined the age-adjusted incidence of male vs. We noted the highest rate ratio (IRR). ).

Men were more likely to have thyroid cancer (HR = 0.55; 95% CI, 0.46-0.66) and gallbladder cancer (HR = 0.33; 95% CI, 0.18) after investigators adjusted for demographic, lifestyle, and dietary covariates. -0.58) was found to be low risk. ) from women.

Conversely, bladder cancer (HR = 3.33; 95% CI, 95% CI, 2.93-3.79), gastric cardia cancer (HR = 3.49; 95% CI 2.26-5.37), laryngeal cancer (HR = 3.53; 95 % CI 2.46-5.06), esophageal adenocarcinoma (HR = 10.8; 95% CI 7.33-15.9).

“After adjusting for factors such as smoking, alcohol use, diet, physical activity, and general medical conditions, gender bias remained in most cancers,” Jackson told Heario. We statistically quantified the factors that contribute to male dominance and found that risk factors accounted for only a small fraction of the differences between men and women. [between men and women] Conditions such as smoking, diet and diabetes … explain only 20% of the male bias in bladder cancer — a cancer that men are more than three times more likely to develop than women.

implication

The findings of this study suggest that the lifestyle factors investigated do not explain gender differences in cancer incidence. This could indicate underlying biological differences between men and women that lead to different subspecialties for cancer, such as sex hormones, genetics and immune responses, Jackson said. .

“The data set we used consists primarily of non-Hispanic Caucasian adults. We therefore want to see if same-sex prejudice exists in other ethnic groups, and that future studies may explore the effects of sex hormones on sex hormones.” And we want to explore the impact of genetics on cancer incidence,” she said.

This and other studies have improved our understanding of gender differences in various cancers.But despite these efforts, the gender gap remains, according to an accompanying editorial. Jingqin R. Luo, PhD, When Graham A. Colditz, MD, DrPH, Both researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

“The strategic inclusion of gender as a biological variable is implemented along the entire cancer continuum, from risk prediction and primary cancer prevention, cancer screening and secondary prevention to cancer treatment and patient management. “Investigating and addressing gender disparities in cancer (and other diseases) is an ongoing quest to effectively translate existing research findings into clinical practice,” write Luo and Colditz. Bench-to-bedside translational research is a readily accessible and scalable means of achieving precision medicine, reducing (and ultimately eradicating) the gender disparity in cancer. There is likely to be).”

References:

For more information:

Dr. Sarah S. Jackson, You can contact me at [email protected]