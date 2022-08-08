How the monkeypox myth mimics the lies spread about covid, Ebola and AIDS

The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a new “public health emergency,” but the virus is already subject to old misinformation tactics.

Some of the myths associated with this latest outbreak have been tied to conspiracy theories dating back to the bubonic plague, updated for a more modern era of epidemics. For example, HIV/AIDS, Zika, Ebola, etc. They have also benefited from his two-year hardened disinformation infrastructure during the covid-19 pandemic and a decline in trust in medical and media institutions.

Seema Yasmin, M.D., who directs the Stanford Health Communication Initiative and has studied epidemic misinformation for more than a decade, said, “Epidemic-related misinformation and disinformation are often very similar and very different. We found it to follow a predictable trend: “Basically just insert the ‘name of the pathogen’ and you’ll see these periodic misinformation trends about HIV and Covid and Ebola and monkeypox.”

Monkeypox is a virus in the same family as smallpox. The origin of this latest outbreak is unknown, but the virus originated in wildlife and was first identified in the mid-20th century.

But with its emergence, it is now possible to connect it with other cultural tropes, such as persistent conspiracies about covid-19 and the anti-queer political climate.

In fact, one element of monkeypox misinformation Reflects misinformation spread at the height of the AIDS crisisCurrently, the population at greatest risk of exposure is men who have sex with men. As a result, people, including elected officials, have suggested that this is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) and that it’s only a problem for homosexuals. considered high.)

This can put queer people at risk of being scapegoated, and worse, it can also mislead straight people about the risk of contracting the disease.

Yasmin said the medical crisis creates perfect conditions for the spread of misinformation.

“You have something scary: check. I have unanswered questions: check. Someone is sick. Check,” she said. “All these things that are already making people feel fear and anxiety are happening, and this is the perfect environment for misinformation and disinformation to spread.”

Age-old patterns of medical misinformation

Yasmin realizes that monkeypox has emerged as a conspiracy similar to other disease outbreaks she’s heard about. deliberately disseminated. It’s part of a government conspiracy. Treatment is toxic. The vaccine itself is toxic. “

This is a message from some civil servants in some corners online. As with covid, some have accused the media of hyping the newly invented crisis.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) said at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Fla. hm,” he said. “It’s another scam.”

People are becoming more aware of monkeypox, but our understanding of how the virus works and spreads is limited, according to new research from the Annenberg Center for Public Policy at the University of Pennsylvania.

For example, two-thirds of respondents are unaware of the existence of the monkeypox vaccine, and only one-third understand that the virus is less contagious than the novel coronavirus.

Also, some respondents believe or are unsure of conspiracy theories. Twelve percent of respondents said monkeypox was likely bioengineered in a laboratory, and a third of respondents were unsure if this was true. A similar number (14%) believed they were released intentionally or were unsure (30%).

It’s common for conspiracy theories to be repackaged in the face of new infectious disease outbreaks, says the center’s director and author, Creating Conspiracy Beliefs: How Our Thoughts Are Shaped.

“The underlying assumption of conspiracy theories is that there is always human intent and malicious design behind things that never happen by chance and have harmful consequences,” she said.

The ongoing covid-19 experience has changed the conspiracy landscape by giving other conspiracy theories a credible anchor point, she added. No attacks can be blamed on the covid vaccine.

“Because covid is such a persistent experience, it’s more likely that these conspiracy theories … really have an external stimulus to tap into on a regular and continuous basis,” she said. Conspiracy theories have an increasing opportunity to address ongoing unrest.”

anti-queer misinformation

The monkeypox misinformation incorporates one key factor that sets it apart from the novel coronavirus misinformation.

Its presence in its community has led to the misconception that it is sexually transmitted when in fact it is transmitted through close contact. It’s a story that I’m doing it.

On her podcast, Green dismissed it as a sexually transmitted disease that only harms gay men who engage in risky sexual practices.

“Monkeypox is a big epidemic. It’s the hottest thing in Washington DC right now,” Green said. “We’re not supposed to talk about how it really spreads, but we’ll just go ahead and let you know. Yes, it’s a gay sex orgy. Sorry, but that’s the truth.” It just had to be said.

Queer people are therefore at risk of becoming scapegoats as monkeypox spreads beyond its communities. If so, why do children get it?”

From that question it’s a short leap to the relationship between queerness and child predation. We have enacted legislation covering sex education and health care, and have worked to build that link. At the Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing.

Officials are not helping that message. Rochelle Wallenski, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on July 22 that the two child cases of monkeypox were “to individuals who came from the male community who have sex with men, the gay male community.” It goes back,” he said.

according to Research conducted for MIT Technology Review The Center for Countering Digital Hate says, “Homophobic misinformation about monkeypox circulating on social media is hampering efforts to curb the spread of the disease.” The research identifies videos and posts with tens of thousands of views that echo similar claims to Green’s.

Hall Jamison of the Annenberg Center said scapegoat impulses are both predictable and dangerous.

“There is a natural human urge to seek understanding and blame someone,” she said. Hall Jamieson added that after the accusations “come a story that explains what they actually caused it – so by punishing them, we might be able to eliminate it.”

Yasmin said studying the AIDS crisis allows us to see the consequences of such messages. In the early days, those most at risk included queer people and intravenous drug users. These communities were stigmatized, marginalized, and stigmatized, while heterosexual and drug-free people enjoyed a false sense of security.

“Many messages in times of deep crisis must tell the truth in a way that does not give a false sense of security to those who have not been disproportionately affected during that time. [early] It’s the epidemic stage,” she added.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for editing a copy of this article.