938 in 28 counties, 496 in one week

Monkeypox cases continue to rise, with several counties in Florida reporting sharp increases.

As of August 8, Florida Department of Health 938 confirmed or probable monkeypox cases were reported in 28 counties, according to the . flhealthcharts.govA week ago, the state reported 442 cases in 22 counties. This represents an increase of 496 suspected or confirmed monkeypox cases since 1 August.

Note that Florida’s case numbers differ from those reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For example, the CDC shows 633 confirmed cases in the Sunshine State. Here’s a snapshot of confirmed cases in the US and Florida in recent weeks, according to the CDC:

As of August 8, the CDC listed 7,510 confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases in the United States and 633 in Florida.

On August 1, the CDC reported 5,189 confirmed cases in the United States and 373 cases in Florida.

On July 22nd, the CDC reported 2,891 cases in the US

The first presumptive positive case was announced in Florida on May 22.

USA TODAY Network-Florida states that The Ministry of Health has reported 226 cases here CDC reported 1,470 nationwide.

5 counties with the highest number of monkeypox cases in Florida

These are the top five counties reporting confirmed or probable monkeypox cases, according to the Florida Department of Health tracker.

Broward

miami dade

orange

palm beach

Pinellas

Monkeypox Patients in Florida

Here is a list of total cases by county, note the increase and initial cases. This information is from the Florida Department of Health’s Reportable Illness Frequency Report, which has a data range of May 22nd through August 7th.

Alachua, 1

Brevard, 4 (up 3 from August 1, when monkeypox was first detected here)

Broward, 330 (up 119 from Aug 1, up 131 from Jul 25)

* Charlotte, 1

* Clay, 1

Collier, 3 (unchanged from 25 July)

Duval 7 (up 3 since 1 August, cases first detected in week 25 July)

1 flagler (unchanged from August 1, when monkeypox cases were detected here)

Hillsboro, 37 (up 27 years since Aug. 1)

Lake, 3 (1 rise from Aug 1)

Lee, 6 years old (up 3 points since August 1)

Martin, 4 (up 2 from Aug 1, when 2 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox were detected here)

Miami-Dade, 367 (up 259 from Aug. 1; up to 35 from Jul. 25, a week earlier)

Monroe, 13 years old (one more than August 1)

Orange, 54 (up 28 from Aug 1, up to 9 from a week earlier on Jul 25)

Osceola, 4 (up 1 from August 1, when monkeypox was first detected here)

Palm Beach 43 (up 16 since Aug 1; county reported 17 probable or confirmed cases last week)

Pasco, 3 (up 2 from August 1, when monkeypox was first detected here)

Pinellas, 36 (up 18 since Aug. 1; county reported 5 probable or confirmed cases last week)

Poke, 4 (up 1 from August 1)

Santa Rosa, 1

Sarasota, 1

Seminoles, 6 (up 3 from Aug 1)

* Cent. Lucy, 1

Volusia, 3 (2 increased from Aug 1)

* Indicates the first confirmed or probable case in the county since the USA TODAY Network-Florida’s July 25 report. We use statistics from the State Department of Health.

Monkeypox Symptoms, Vaccines, and More Information

Below are some frequently asked questions related to monkeypox and other things you should know. USA TODAY Network-Florida uses Florida Department of Health and CDC statistics every Monday to produce a weekly report on the virus, counties affected, and number of cases.

The Florida Department of Health has reported confirmed or probable monkeypox cases in more than 20 counties. A week ago, the state reported 442 cases in 22 counties. The first putative case was reported here on May 22nd.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms of monkeypox are milder than those of smallpoxaccording to the CDC.

It begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and fatigue. Within 1 to 3 days after fever, patients develop a rash. It often starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body. The incubation period (time between infection and symptoms) is usually 7 to 14 days, but can range from 5 to 21 days.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

The possibilities for human-to-human transmission are:

•cough. It can spread via droplets through the eyes, nose and mouth when an infected person coughs.

• Animals. The virus can be transmitted through bites, scratches, or bodily fluids. Rodents are the main source.

• Broken skin. The virus can enter the body through broken skin, even if the cut is not visible.

Is monkeypox a gay disease?

No. Most modern monkeypox can be transmitted by close or intimate contact, but this is not required and the virus can spread to anyone of any sexual orientation. At least two children in the United States who have been in close contact with infected family members have been diagnosed with it.

When should I be tested?

The CDC and the Florida Department of Health recommend testing if you have suspicious skin lesions or have been in close personal contact with a known or probable person.

Is there a monkeypox vaccine?

yes. CDC said: “Since the monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically similar, a vaccine developed to protect against the smallpox virus may be used to prevent monkeypox infection.” has stockpiled two vaccines, JYNNEOS and ACAM2000, that can prevent monkeypox in exposed people. It may be recommended for potentially exposed healthcare and public health workers.”

monkeypox hotline

If your healthcare provider suspects you have monkeypox, call your county health department immediately. Florida Department of Health website or the 24/7 Sickness Reporting Hotline at 850-245-4401.

