COVID-19 vaccine induces better long-term immunity than infection





MeAn amazing feat of human ingenuity and teamwork, the first COVID-19 vaccine was designed, developed, tested, and approved for emergency use in December 2020. Novel use of modified mRNAs to induce immune responses against infection. These mRNA vaccines effectively generate antibodies and prevent infection and hospitalization. But the scientist didn’t know how mRNA vaccines would perform compared to more common vaccine methods, or the mechanisms by which his COVID-19 vaccine would induce long-term immunity. Researchers compared multiple COVID-19 vaccines for efficacy and long-term immunity. To answer these questions, Shane Crotty and his group at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology conducted a head-to-head comparison of four currently used COVID-19 vaccines that target the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Pfizer/BioNtech (mRNA), Moderna (mRNA), Janssen/J&J (adenovirus), and Novavax (recombinant protein). In a 6-month longitudinal study published in cellresearchers examined blood samples from vaccinated and recently infected people for SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific immune responses. In this study, Crotty sought to standardize how scientists compared these different vaccines. It is clear that mRNA vaccines have been successful, but comparing vaccines in different scientific studies using multiple types of assays remained a challenge. and collected the samples so that practically everything could be done in the same lab, on the same machine with the controls, so that we could actually make high quality one-to-one comparisons between the four different vaccines. That was a big problem, but being against the three vaccines was an even bigger problem,” Crotty said. Crotty’s experiment revealed some surprising results. When compared with samples from primary infections, all vaccines were equally, if not more, effective in inducing SARS-CoV-2-specific long-term immune responses lasting up to 6 months. By analyzing the presence of memory B and T cells and measuring their response to SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro, the researchers found that mRNA vaccines were as effective as traditional protein-based vaccination methods. They also found some notable differences between vaccine types. “The most exciting data, on her B-cell side of the story, is that we confirmed that a g-coupled chemokine receptor called CXCR3 was increased in memory B cells in response to an adenovirus-based vaccine,” she said. says Camila Coelho. Researcher at Crotty Labs and author of this study. Researchers did not observe this phenomenon in mRNA-vaccinated patients. Crotty says the results are still unknown, but these similarities and differences highlight the fact that there is still much to be learned about the immune system and vaccine efficacy. “We can move this forward as a general method of making vaccines against new systemic infections.”

Suresh Marulasiddappa, Professor of Immunology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said: He was not involved in this research. “We can move this forward as a general method of making vaccines against new systemic infections.” Crotty Labs has big plans for the future. “We are interested in the persistence of immunity in people who receive boosters and in people who have a breakthrough infection,” said a postdoctoral fellow working with Crotty. , said Zeli Zhang, the lead author of the study. “We’d like to see what these people’s immunity looks like after six months, or even a year.” reference Z. Zhang et al., “Humoral and Cellular Immune Memory to Four COVID-19 Vaccines,” cell185(14):2434-51, 2022.

