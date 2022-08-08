Illinois day care employee may have infected child with monkeypox





Children at day care facilities in Illinois are being screened for monkeypox and given the option of receiving the monkeypox vaccine after an employee is found to be positive for the virus. Illinois health officials said Friday that a case was reported in the town of Rantoul, in the central part of the state. The name of the facility has not been released, and it is not clear how many children attended the daycare or may have been exposed. All children who may have contracted monkeypox are being tested, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said at a press conference. Related: How endangered are children in the monkeypox epidemic? As of Friday, no other cases of monkeypox have been reported among employees or children associated with the day care facility. I said no. Those who have tested positive have been quarantined and are doing well, officials said. Children who may have been exposed to radiation at day care facilities Gineos vaccine for monkeypox,in short Usually available for adults only. The Illinois incident came days after the White House declared monkeypox an infectious disease. public health emergencyThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded: More than 7,500 monkeypox cases in the US, which is spread by close contact, especially skin-to-skin or respiratory droplets, or contact with bodily fluids or contaminants such as clothing, towels, and bedding. It can cause rashes, painful sores, and blisters. Monkeypox cases have been detected in 48 US states, research show “The CDC stresses that anyone who has been in close contact with a monkeypox case can be affected, including children,” said CDC spokesperson Kristen. Nordland told TODAY in an email last week. at least five A case of monkeypox in a child Reported in Washington DC, Indiana, California, USA Should parents be concerned about their child’s monkeypox? Experts previously told TODAY that parents shouldn’t be particularly concerned about their children contracting monkeypox at this stage, as the virus can spread throughout the home, unless they themselves contract monkeypox. Told. “The number one thing parents can do to protect their children is to keep them from contracting monkeypox,” said Buddy Creech, Ph.D., a pediatric infectious disease physician at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Dr. Peter Hotes, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital’s Center for Vaccine Development, told TODAY last week that he’s not currently worried about infections in schools. But “the[case count]trajectory is rising pretty quickly. If it continues to rise and the virus becomes more common among the population, that’s a concern,” he explained, noting that students He added that he was more concerned about infections at universities and boarding schools where he lived nearby. According to Norlund, there are four main groups at highest risk of monkeypox. For example, people who have had monkeypox or had a sexual partner with monkeypox. Children are not included in this group. ever since Monkeypox is spread by skin-to-skin contactchildren are at greatest risk of being infected by cuddling, eating, and sharing towels, bedding, cups, and utensils. Children under the age of 8 are at the highest risk of serious illness from painful lesions.

