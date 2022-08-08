Studies testing equine polyclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants





A recent study published in infectious disease journal We tested equine polyclonal antibodies to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). study: Potent Neutralizing Activity of Polyclonal Equine Antibodies Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern Image credit: Yurchanka Siarhei/Shutterstock Background SARS-CoV-2, which causes the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has so far caused more than 577 million cases and 6.4 million deaths worldwide. Continued transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has resulted in the emergence of variants of concern (VOC). The newest VOC, SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, shows enhanced infectivity and evades neutralization by antibodies. This is a major obstacle to containment of the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of COVID-19 in selected patients have been approved for emergency use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Still, most mAbs had no effect on Omicron. In addition, several new subvariants of omicron have recently emerged, which exhibit variable susceptibility to mAbs, complicating the application of antibody therapy. Heterologous immunoglobulins have been used as therapeutic agents for rabies, tetanus, and poison. His FBR-002 from Fab’entech is a clinical grade product of purified equine polyclonal. antigen– binding fragment [F(ab’) 2 ] one that recognizes spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. It is a potential candidate for treating hospitalized patients with COVID-19. It targets multiple spike epitopes and minimizes escape risks when new variants emerge. Lack of crystallizable fragments (F c ) region limits the risk of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and other associated complications compared to whole immunoglobulins. Research and Findings In this study, researchers assessed in vitro Neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 VOCs by FBR-002. Three French trotters were hyperimmunized with all spike proteins. Horses lacked anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies before vaccination, and blood samples were taken periodically after vaccination. Pooled plasma was purified to obtain F(ab’) 2 fragment. Purification includes 1) anion exchange chromatography and 2) hydrolysis of whole immunoglobulin to remove F. c Fragmentation and pasteurization at 60 °C for 10 hours. The final product was filtered through 0.2 microns and stored at 5°C. Neutralization assays were performed against SARS-CoV-2 VOCs including alpha, beta, gamma, delta and omicron. [BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.12.1, BA.4/5] Variants using the SARS-CoV-2 D614G spike as a reference using the SARS-CoV-2 Pseudotyped recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus-luciferase (PSV) system. Additionally, we performed microneutralization assays using authentic SARS-CoV-2 D614G and delta, BA.1, and BA.4 variants. FBR-002 showed high neutralizing activity against all SARS-CoV-2 VOCs in (PSV) neutralization assays.neutralization titer D614G (reference) is 546827 IU/ml, 0.5 x 10Five ～6×10Five IU/ml of SARS-CoV-2 VOCs. SARS-CoV-2 BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.12.1, and BA.4/5 neutralization titers were 107355 IU/ml, 127229 IU/ml, 87193 IU/ml, and 65082 IU /ml. , Respectively. Neutralization of selected SARS-CoV-2 variants in the microneutralization assay was similar to that in the PSV assay. Extrapolation of the neutralization estimates obtained with FBR-002 based on immunoglobulin content translates roughly to half the maximal inhibitory concentration (IC 50 ) 81.9 ng/ml for the D614G variant of the PSV assay and 87.5 ng/ml for the microneutralization assay. Similarly, the PSV assay yielded 668 ng/ml for Omicron BA.4/5 and the microneutralization assay yielded 734.2 ng/ml for the BA.4 mutant. variant. Conclusion The authors demonstrated potent neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 by FBR-002. This was superior to the neutralization efficacy obtained after SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination.Neutralization titers were greater than 10Five IU/ml of most VOCs. Notably, the Omicron (sub)variant showed the greatest reduction in neutralization compared to the D614G spike. Compared to D614G in the PSV assay, Omicron BA. 4 and BA. A 6.3-fold and 8.4-fold reduction in neutralization was observed for 4/5, respectively. Similarly, the team observed an 8.4-fold decrease in the neutralization titer of the BA.4 mutant compared to the D614G mutant in the micro-neutralization assay. By comparison, this (titer) was two-fold higher than the neutralizing titer achieved with sera from vaccine-boosted naïve/convalescent individuals. High titers of antibodies targeting different conserved epitopes of the spike protein may plausibly explain the surprising breadth of neutralizing activity observed with FBR-002. The potency and breadth of polyclonal antibody formulations are essential to target the highly evolving SARS-CoV-2. Given the ongoing transmission, new SARS-CoV-2 variants may emerge in the future. Overall, these results suggest that FBR-002 may be a novel therapeutic approach against SARS-CoV-2.

