Effective early time-restricted diet for weight loss in obese patients





A new discovery decided to practice Time Restricted Eating (TRE) In obese adults, eating earlier in the day (eTRE) was more effective for weight loss than eating in windows of 12 hours or longer. Compared to the control diet group, the eTRE and energy restriction test group lost an additional 2.3 kg, an approximately 50% improvement in weight loss. Study author Courtney M. Peterson, Ph.D. (University of Alabama at Birmingham) and colleagues found that both eTREs were viable, participants averaged 6.0 days per week, and could lead to significant improvements in mood. It may help with compliance. “It also improves mood by reducing fatigue and depression and increasing energy levels. increase. “However, eTRE had no effect on most fasting cardiometabolic risk factors in the primary intent-to-treat analysis.” To determine the efficacy of eTRE for weight loss and cardiometabolic health, researchers conducted a 14-week parallel-group study between August 2018 and April 2020. The trial included new obese patients at the Weight Loss Medicine Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. (UAB) Hospital. Eligible patients were 25 to 75 years old, had a body mass index (BMI) between her 30.0 and 60.0, were not diabetic, and had no severe or unstable chronic medical conditions. They followed a low eTRE with an 8-h meal window from 7:00 to 15:00 or self-selected with a >12-h window designed to mimic the median meal-taking habits in the United States. They were randomized to follow a control diet schedule. All underwent weight loss therapy with energy restriction. Ninety participants were enrolled in this study (72 [80%] female), mean BMI 39.6, mean age 43 years. The findings suggested that the eTRE + ER group adhered to a mean of 6.0 days per week, which was lower than the control + ER group (6.3 days per week; P. = .03). Both study groups achieved clinically meaningful weight loss (-6.3 kg vs -4.0 kg), but the eTRE + ER intervention was more effective for weight loss, reducing an additional 2.3 kg ( 95% confidence interval) [CI]-3.7 to -0.9kg; P. = .002). However, the researchers noted that there was no statistically significant difference in absolute fat loss (-1.4 kg; 95% CI, -2.9 to 0.2 kg; P. = .09) or ratio of fat loss to weight loss (n = 41; -4.2%; 95% CI, -14.9 to 6.5%; P. = .43). In addition, the eTRE+ER intervention lowered diastolic blood pressure by an additional 4 mm Hg (95% CI, -8 to 0 mm Hg; P. = .04) for CON+ER. The effect of eTRE+ER was equivalent to reducing caloric intake by an additional 214 kcal/d. The intervention was also more effective in improving global mood disorders, including fatigue-lethargy, depression-disappointment, and vigor-activity. All other cardiometabolic risk factors, food intake, physical activity, and The sleep results were similar between groups, researchers reported. In an invited commentary, Shalender Bhasin, MB, BS of Harvard Medical School noted the lack of clarity about whether TREs are harmful later in the day and generalizations to people with cardiometabolic disorders. We noted the limitations of this study’s findings, including the lack of “Long-term, larger-scale randomized clinical trials are needed to comprehensively assess the hypothetical benefits and risks of long-term TRE on a calorie-restricted diet in adults,” Bhasin said. For now, TRE is a promising idea, and we need strong clinical trial evidence to support its benefits and long-term safety.” the study, “Effectiveness of an early time-limited diet for weight loss, fat loss, and cardiometabolic health in obese adults: a randomized clinical trial.was published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

