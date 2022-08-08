CDC, WHO Latest Monkeypox Trends, Vaccines, and Public Health Policy





This was originally published on contagion live. Recently, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of monkeypox, Biden administration and the World Health Organization (WHO) Declare a viral health emergency. The former was only recently declared and allows optimal mobilization of funds and resources to deal with the virus. In July, WHO declared the disease a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). At that time, monkeypox infections had been reported in 68 countries where the virus was not endemic. He had just under 17,000 confirmed monkeypox cases worldwide. CDC Morbidity and Mortality Report The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discussed prioritizing certain high-risk groups for monkeypox clinical care and education in its most recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). “Public health efforts will prioritize gays, bisexuals, and other men who have sex with men for prevention and testing, prevent and test, address equity, and minimize stigma. Vigilance must be maintained for transmission in other populations,” MMWR reported. “Clinicians should test anyone with a rash consistent with monkeypox whether the rash is disseminated or preceded by a prodrome.” From May to July 2022, the United States reported 2891 cases in 43 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. CDC has received 1195 (41%) case report forms as of July 27. Among the reporting forms, confirmed cases in the United States occurred in 99% of men, and “94% of them reported recent sexual or close intimate contact between men.” As noted in the report, racial and minority groups are disproportionately affected. “Of the 88% of cases with available data, 41% were non-Hispanic white (white), 28% were Hispanic or Latino (Hispanic), and 26% were non-Hispanic black or African American ( black).” Also, few people experience a prodromal symptom, many experience a genital rash, and the symptoms are atypical. solution The WHO has been involved in both smallpox and monkeypox health campaigns and reported in May that a vaccine developed for smallpox could also prevent smallpox. “The vaccine used in the smallpox eradication program also provided protection against monkeypox. A new vaccine has been developed and approved to prevent monkeypox,” the WHO said in a statement. The WHO recommends that people in high-risk groups, such as men who have sex with men and health care workers, be vaccinated. In the United States, state vaccine supplies are limited. Vaccines are only offered to close contacts of confirmed cases. There may also be shortages in some parts of the United States due to the recent increase in demand. For example, the San Francisco Public Health Department (SFDPH) originally requested his 35,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, but last week San Francisco received only about 12,000 doses. Antiviral therapy for monkeypox CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have developed a process to help clinicians secure tecovirimat (Tpoxx), an antiviral therapy for the treatment of monkeypox. This is an Extended Access Investigational New Product (EA-IND). Clinicians can begin the process to secure tecovirimato. here. Tecovirimat is manufactured by SIGA Technologies, is approved for smallpox, and is being studied for the treatment of monkeypox. contagion We spoke with Dr. Dennis Hruby, Chief Scientific Officer at SIGA Technologies. about recent treatments.

