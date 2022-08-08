Can I find out if I already have COVID-19 by taking a test now?

Men April 2022, nearly two and a half years after the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Estimate 40% of the US population has not yet been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.Thanks to its high infectivity BA.5 The percentage is probably smaller now, but there are still people who appear to have never been infected. SARS-CoV-2 infection can be completely asymptomatic, Variant in question Even if Other factors It could affect the accuracy of the test, making it more likely that a person could have COVID-19 and not know it. Not only will many people wonder if they actually got the virus, this kind of uncertainty causes headaches for epidemiologists, especially those who want to track community spread.

Testing for previous infection generally involves looking for antibodies that bind to viral proteins, specifically antibodies that target the nucleocapsid (N) protein of SARS-CoV-2 (anti-N antibodies). instead its spike (S) protein (anti-S antibody).However, a study published last month Annals of internal medicine They found that antibody testing could potentially underestimate the number of vaccinees who had previously been infected with COVID-19 by as much as 40%.

So is there a reliable way to test for previous SARS-CoV-2 infections? the scientist talked to lindsey bardenHe is an infectious disease specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts.

the scientist: Why is it important to know if someone has been infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the past?

Lindsey Burden: Given that a significant amount of COVID is asymptomatic or has minimal symptoms, there are many infections that people are unaware they have. It is therefore important to understand the extent of transmission in the community to support epidemiological studies and other types of research that better define infection and the burden of transmission.

TS: What methods do scientists and researchers use to determine if someone has been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2?

lb: Use molecular markers or antibodies, such as nucleocapsid antibodies, to measure the viral footprint after infection.

An important thing to note is the widely used vaccines in the US and Europe. . . Primarily based on the spike protein. In this case, the immune response to the spike protein could be due to natural infection or due to vaccination. Immune responses to nuclear proteins occur only upon exposure to viruses. This is not true everywhere in the world as some parts of the world are using inactivated COVID vaccines that contain the whole virus. There, part of the nuclear protein may reside and stimulate that immune response.

TS: How accurate are serological tests in determining if someone is infected with SARS-CoV-2?

lb: This is a great question, more complicated than it looks. [when we] Dealing with a new virus is understanding the immune response to it. I need to understand if it behaves like . . other pathogens. So, given that we’ve only been dealing with SARS-CoV-2 for two and a half years, we’re still learning how well these serological tests work. We haven’t dealt with the virus that long, so we have no way of knowing if the immune response will last three years. One of the other problems is understanding the biology of this immune response.Are there factors that could change that, such as prior vaccination and subsequent infections? Does that change the way the immune response responds? [is] induced? This is an area of ​​active research.

TS: How many anti-N or anti-S antibodies can you usually detect?

lb: There is usually deterioration [in antibody responses] I think over a year or two, or from a natural infection, because it provokes this kind of antibody response.

came from chronology Studies had shown that vaccination alters some of the immune dynamics.

TS: Is there a way that scientists can definitively determine if someone has been infected with SARS-CoV-2 before?

lb: I think the nucleocapsid antibody response is very reliable.However, what we are learning is that in vaccinated people, an immune response may not be induced.[s] This can be seen in analogy to antibody and T cell responses to other viral proteins.

T cells. . Responds to specific viral epitopes, often short protein sequences. So you can look for T-cell responses to other parts of the viral genome that aren’t part of the vaccine, and basically see if T-cells can detect those proteins. . If you’ve seen them before, you only have an immune response against those proteins.You have to be careful about cross-reacting with other coronaviruses, and you have to choose sequences that are unique to SARS-CoV-2. Yes, but it can be easily done in the lab. However, these methods have not yet been validated and we do not know how accurate they are.

[This avenue of research] It helps to define in detail. . . you know who’s infected, but it’s not scalable [to] population level. That’s why we use antibody responses—[they’re] A very rapid and easy-to-implement laboratory test that can measure nucleocapsid antibodies[ies] Therefore, labs screen thousands of samples per day.

TS: Do you have the most accurate method?

lb: I don’t know if we have that information.came from chronology Studies have shown that vaccination alters some immune dynamics.Part of what we have to recognize with COVID is that we are learning as we go. As viruses change and our responses to them change, biology can change and we need to study it to understand it. , it may not even be able to stimulate an immune response. It is necessary to think carefully. The immune system can stop an infection very early if it is ready. This has indeed been done with many other viruses over decades or millennia.

Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited for brevity.