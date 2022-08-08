Chicago expects another 20,000 monkeypox doses over the next few weeks.





Chicago (CBS) — Chicago’s top health officials say they are rushing to give more monkeypox vaccine to those who need it as infections continue to rise. “In the coming weeks, we expect another 20,000 or so doses. Millions more vaccines have been ordered, but this is complex, so we are probably months into deployment. , it’s like the beginning of COVID: there’s not enough vaccines for everyone, how do you get vaccines where they’re needed most? As of Monday, Chicago had 556 cases of monkeypox, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases here have risen steadily since the first confirmed cases this year in early June. As of late July, there were 481 total cases. Arwady said there were confirmed monkeypox cases reported in 60 of the city’s 77 community areas. Arwady said he likely has unreported monkeypox cases in 17 other community areas in Chicago.

Organizing the latest information on the monkeypox epidemic 24:17 If you think you may have the virus, most local doctors can take a sample and send it for testing. CDPH officials say monkeypox is spread through close contact with bodily fluids, sores, shared bedding and clothing, kissing, coughing and sneezing. It can spread until a new layer of infection forms (usually about 2-4 weeks). It is not yet clear whether the virus can be spread through saliva, semen, or vaginal fluids. Common symptoms include a rash that resembles a pimple or a blister, unusual sores, fever, chills, headache or muscle pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Doctors advise avoiding close contact with anyone who may have a monkeypox-like rash and not sharing food, drink, utensils, bedding, towels, or clothing with someone who has the virus. I’m here. For more information on monkeypox, see the CDPH web page on viruses at: Chicago.gov/monkeypox.

Monkeypox: answers to questions 24:09 CBS Chicago Team



The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who provide content for CBSChicago.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/chicago-expecting-20000-more-monkeypox-doses-in-coming-weeks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos