Health
Timed Eating and Weight Loss, Mood
- Researchers say a diet plan that restricts eating between 7am and 3pm can help you lose weight.
- They add that time-restricted meal plans like this can also help improve blood pressure and overall mood.
- Experts say it’s important to have a diet plan that fits your schedule.
Timed meals are effective for weight loss, but they can also improve mood and blood pressure.
according to it
“Early time-restricted eating (eTRE) was more effective in reducing weight and diastolic blood pressure than eating over 12 hours at 14 weeks,” the study authors wrote.
“The eTRE intervention may therefore be an effective treatment for both obesity and hypertension. lose more body fat and trunk fat.
The researchers found that the effect of early time-restricted eating on obese participants was equivalent to reducing caloric intake by 214 calories per day.
Experts say this can make a big difference in weight loss.
“Adding 214 calories per day for 14 weeks will result in a weight loss of 6 pounds (2.7 kg). For many people, losing 5% of their body weight is considered a great health benefit, and yes. , this many calories could absolutely make a difference, people would lose nearly 10% more weight.” Dana HannesMPH, RD, senior nutritionist at RR-UCLA Medical Center in California, told Healthline.
This study is the latest in a growing body of research investigating the effects of time-restricted eating, but with a particular focus on early time-restricted eating.
“We tested a version of TRE called early TRE (eTRE) that involved stopping eating in the afternoon and fasting for the rest of the day. Because key circadian rhythms peak in the morning, eTRE may offer additional benefits over other forms of TRE,” the study authors wrote.
Study participants assigned to follow an early time-restricted eating plan were instructed to eat 500 fewer calories than their resting energy expenditure from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm each day.
In the afternoon and evening they were instructed to fast. They were asked to follow this program at least six days a week for 14 weeks.
“What is interesting about this study is the timing of restriction. , makes sense. Dr. Mir AliBariatric Surgeon and Medical Director of the Memorial Care Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California.
“Anyone trying to lose weight can benefit from intermittent fasting and timed eating. It can make you feel hungry and make it harder to stick to your plan,” Mir added.
When it comes to meal timing, experts say it’s important for anyone trying to eat on a time-restricted basis to find the right meal times that suit their needs and lifestyle.
“For people who don’t like to go to bed hungry, this is a difficult way to eat. Or; It is more effective than 7:00 am to 3:00 pm, which varies from person to person.
Study participants who ate an early timed diet lost an additional 2.3 kg compared to the other participants.
A decrease in diastolic blood pressure was also observed.
Time-restricted meals were also found to be effective in improving mood disorders in study participants.
“What and how we eat affects our mood for many reasons,” said Hannes. “Dopamine can be triggered by eating certain foods. Food-induced inflammation (or anti-inflammatory) can affect our mood. Like your circadian rhythm, it can affect your mood.”
However, experts recommend consulting with your doctor before embarking on a time-restricted diet plan.
“The first step before trying a timed diet plan or diet is to talk to your doctor to see if it’s right for your health concerns. Other conditions can certainly impact any diet plan,” Ali said.
“There are many ways to implement an intermittent fasting or timed plan, so it’s important to experiment with different options and see what works for your lifestyle,” he says. added.
