Toronto Public Health says first mosquito of 2022 tests positive for West Nile virus – Toronto





toronto public health (TPH) says the first mosquito of 2022 has tested positive. west nile Urban virus (WNV). In a press release on Monday, TPH said five mosquito pools in Toronto were confirmed positive for the virus. According to the Department of Health, mosquitoes are found in Etobicoke, North York and western Toronto. They are the first people in the city to test positive for the virus this year. “WNV is an infectious disease that is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito,” the news release read. “TPH conducts mosquito surveillance from mid-June to mid-September each year.” According to the Department of Health, once a week, 22 traps will be set up across Toronto to collect mosquitoes and bring them to the lab. They are then grouped into “pools” and tested for viruses. The story continues under the ad A total of 20 positive mosquito pools were reported for 2021, according to TPH. The health department says the risk of contracting WNV in Toronto is “currently low.” trending stories According to the CRA, since 1998, there have been $1.4 billion in checks that have not been cashed.

Former Canadian Defense Minister and Foreign Minister Bill Graham dies at 83 read more:

more mosquitoes?Why Canadians Could Increase After This Summer TPH has published some tips for “avoiding infected mosquito bites”. The public should wear light-colored clothing, long pants, long-sleeved shirts and apply insect repellents containing DEET or icaridin when outdoors, according to Public Health. “Take extra care during peak mosquito bite times, dusk and dawn, by using repellent and covering,” the release read. Make sure you have a screen that fits.” Residents should also remove standing water from belongings such as buckets, pool covers, planters, toys, and waste containers. Because it is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. According to TPH, symptoms of WNV usually develop 2 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Symptoms of WNV include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rashes, and swollen lymph nodes.















1:12

Warmer temperatures may increase West Nile virus risk





Hotter Temperatures May Increase Risk of West Nile Virus – 20 July 2022

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9045907/tph-mosquitoes-west-nile-toronto/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos