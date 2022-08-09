Health
Researchers find potential universal SARS-CoV-2 therapy
A new neutralizing monoclonal antibody could be an inhaled cocktail for long-term COVID-19 prevention.
Researchers have discovered a neutralizing monoclonal antibody that could become a universal treatment for SARS-CoV-2 and all subsequent variants.1 This antibody may also be effective against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV), and even the common cold version of COVID-19.1
“SARS-CoV-2 causes the most infections and deaths worldwide. New variants pose a risk of evading the immune system, even in vaccinated and previously infected individuals. , it remains possible that other genetically distinct coronaviruses will emerge as new pandemic strains…in the future,” co-author James J. Kobie, PhD, said in a press release. “For these reasons, it is imperative to find new therapeutic and prophylactic agents and vaccine strategies with universal activity against coronaviruses to protect humanity from current and future betacoronavirus outbreaks or pandemics. is.”1
In a study published in PLOS pathogen, Monoclonal antibodies protected against infection after being administered to animals as intraperitoneal injections or intranasal administration.1
Aridis Pharmaceuticals is licensed to develop therapeutic cocktails using this monoclonal antibody and previously discovered antibodies.1 As the SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates and will continue to mutate, Aradis experts and study authors wanted to find antibodies that would not allow immune escape.1
Coronaviruses have a spike protein that allows the virus to enter host cells and cause infection.2 The S (spike) protein, which creates spikes on the viral surface, is critical for entry into host cells.2 The goal of current research is to find antibodies against the S2 (stalk region) of the spike. This is because it is the part of the virus that rarely mutates.1
In this study, researchers at UAB Hospital began screening adult convalescent blood samples. Memory B cells in the blood were used to bind the S2 protein, mimic the spike, and create a panel of cells capable of producing human monoclonal antibodies (hmAbs) for screening.1
The 1249A8 hmAb had the most neutralizing activity against all strains up to Omicron, along with two common cold viruses.1 It protected mice from SARS, as measured by stable body weight and lung clarity after 4 days of infection.1 The 1213H7 hmAb also showed promise against the receptor-binding domain of the viral S glycoprotein and the viral protein spike.1
Researchers worked with Aravis to create a nasal cocktail containing 1249A8 and 1213H7 tested in hamsters.1 This cocktail was issued 12 hours after hamsters were injected with one of the two SARS-CoV-2 variants and had a therapeutic effect.1
“These results in vivo Cooperativity between S1 and S2-specific neutralizing hmAbs, and their potent universal coronavirus-neutralizing mAbs with therapeutic potential, could be inducible in humans and lead to universal coronavirus vaccine development. ,” Kobie said in a press release.1
Aridis is calling out a cocktail of two hmAbs AR-701.1 It is designed for inhalation and may be effective in humans for up to one year.1
