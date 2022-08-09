College Leaders Share Guidance for Monkeypox Response | UTSA Today | UTSA

August 8, 2022 — Editor’s Note: The following message was emailed today by the President taylor amyPresident for Academic Affairs and Senior Vice President Kimberly Andrews Espy and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Operations Veronica Salazar To all faculty, staff and students:

You probably know that the White House recently declared monkeypox a public health emergency.our COVID-19 update, we are closely monitoring this developing situation. Recovery Operations and other campus partners have worked closely together to support the campus community. We will continue to develop strong relationships with our public health colleagues at UT System, UT Health San Antonio, and San Antonio Metro Health to ensure we continue to make the best decisions for the Roadrunner community.

We are writing today to give you an update on how our campus is doing Monkeypox Response and PreparednessMonkeypox has spread across the United States, but the current risk to the public remains low at this time.

What is monkeypox?

monkeypox is a rare disease that is part of the same virus family that causes smallpox. on the other hand, symptoms It resembles smallpox but is much less severe and rarely fatal. Most commonly, monkeypox is spread through close, intimate contact with an infected individual.

Monkeypox is completely different From the virus that causes COVID-19, especially how it spreads. The monkeypox virus is not known to remain airborne and is not contagious for short periods of shared airspace, making it unlikely to spread in classrooms. At this time, most students are considered low risk.

what you can do

Current information indicates that monkeypox is spread through close personal contact with an infected person, so there are many simple ways to protect yourself. CDC Recommendation Avoid close skin contact with people who have a monkeypox-like rash, avoid contact with objects or materials used by monkeypox patients, and wash hands frequently, especially before eating or touching the face. .

If you have monkeypox or have symptoms, stay home. Students should contact their primary care physician or Wellness 360On-campus testing, vaccine information, and quarantine guidance will be provided to students through Wellness 360. Any faculty member who is symptomatic or exposed should contact a doctor for testing. occupational health Guidance on employee health and safety.

If you are positive for monkeypox, follow your healthcare provider’s instructions. Wear a face mask and avoid direct contact with others until all symptoms subside.Most importantly, stay home and follow the CDC Quarantine guidance.

what we do

We know news about another infectious disease is concerning, especially in light of the ongoing response to COVID-19. Campus mental health resources are available to students through: Welfare service To faculty and staff employee assistance program.

Part of UTSA’s strong response to COVID-19 included strengthening and expanding campus disinfection protocols and procedures. This practice will continue, with regular disinfection of high-touch areas throughout campus and EPA Guidance For effective inactivation of viral pathogens.

There are effective vaccines against monkeypox, but supplies are currently limited. Currently CDC Recommendation Vaccination for people who have had monkeypox or who are likely to have monkeypox. San Antonio Metro Health is now providing vaccines to the individuals who need them most. priority group.

More information about monkeypox and its impact on public health will become available in the coming weeks and months as researchers and public health officials continue to learn more about the current epidemic. It is recommended that you refer to CDC For the latest information and guidance.

As we prepare for the start of the fall semester, let’s continue to support each other and take the necessary steps to protect our health and the health of our fellow roadrunners. We will continue to work closely with our public health partners and stand ready to adapt to future guidance as needed.

As always, our commitment to shared governance is key to effectively responding to this evolving situation. We continue to appreciate the input provided by our shared governance partners, the Faculty Council, Faculty Council, Student Union, and Dean’s Council. Thank you for your support and commitment to the health and safety of our campus.