Aldosterone correlates with CKD progression, increased risk of ESKD







Source/Disclosure

The issuer:

Disclosure: Verma reports independent consulting fees for this work from Corcept Therapeutics, Mineralys, and HRA Pharma.





Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio According to data published in , aldosterone is associated with an increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and the development of end-stage renal disease. European Heart Journal. Moreover, this correlation is independent of whether the patient has diabetes.





Also, people in the highest quartile of serum aldosterone had a 45% increased risk of developing CKD compared to those in the lowest quartile. Data are from Verma A et al. Eur Heart J. 2022; doi:10.1093/eurheartj/ehac352.



“In a recent randomized controlled trial, fine lenone Effective in slowing CKD progression and adverse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes. However, the role of aldosterone in this process has not been directly investigated and levels of the hormone have not been measured. Ashish Verma, MD, An assistant professor at the Boston University School of Medicine said in a press release: “Excess levels of aldosterone are common but largely unrecognized, so one reason finerenone has been so effective in reducing the risk of developing CKD is that the unrecognized high levels of the hormone I assumed it was because I was being treated.” Researchers studied 3,680 CKD patients in a chronic renal failure cohort study to determine the association between serum aldosterone and kidney disease. Serum aldosterone measurements were obtained at baseline and none of the patients were on aldosterone antagonists. For a median of nearly 10 years, patients visited the clinic annually and were followed by telephone every 6 months. Using the Cox proportional hazards model, researchers determined the relationship between serum aldosterone levels and kidney disease. Researchers identified progression of CKD in 38% of patients, according to study conclusions. An adjusted model revealed an 11% increased risk of CKD progression for each doubling of serum aldosterone. People in the highest quartile of serum aldosterone had a 45% increased risk of developing CKD compared to those in the lowest quartile. “These findings are important because they suggest that higher aldosterone levels may play a role in CKD progression and cardiovascular disease in CKD patients,” said Verma in a press release. “This study provides evidence for a mechanism by which mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists slow the progression of CKD and supports investigation of their value in patients without diabetes.” In the accompanying editorial, George L. Buckris, MD Professor of Medicine and Director of the American Heart Association-certified Comprehensive Hypertension Center at the University of Chicago School of Medicine, Frederick JacerMD, PhD, A research director at the French National Institute of Hygiene and Medicine delved into the study. “Given the time range and number of people evaluated, this important study contributes further to our knowledge base. However, plasma aldosterone is sufficient to measure levels of this hormone, whereas axis activation 24-hour urinary aldosterone corrected for creatinine is a more accurate method of determining aldosterone levels because of the increased platelet adhesion of aldosterone. They say, “We now have and need to use agents that are relatively safer and better tolerated than conventional steroids. cardiorenal risk in these patient groups. ” References: Aldosterone excess and cardiorenal risks: more common than evaluated. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/960914? Published: August 8, 2022. Accessed: August 8, 2022. Aldosterone is associated with progression of chronic kidney disease and an increased risk of end-stage renal disease. https://dx.doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehac410Published: August 8, 2022. Accessed: August 8, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/nephrology/20220809/aldosterone-correlates-with-increased-risk-of-ckd-progression-eskd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos