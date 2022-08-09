Pfizer and Varneva Develop New Lyme Disease Vaccine





Comments on this story comment Pfizer and French pharmaceutical company Valneva are enrolling 6,000 people in a late-stage clinical trial testing a vaccine designed to protect against tick-borne Lyme disease. Said Monday. If the vaccine is successfully developed, it could be the federally approved vaccine for Lyme disease in the United States since 2002. Lymeric pulled By producers due to poor sales. ‘You’re sterilizing ticks’: Lymerix heralded as ‘unique’ innovation “As the global incidence of Lyme disease increases, it becomes more important to provide people with new options to protect themselves from the disease,” said Annalisa Anderson, Pfizer’s head of vaccine development. I’m here. Said in a news release. Participants are adults and children aged 5 and over. They will receive three doses of the vaccine candidate known as VLA15 or a placebo, followed by a booster dose or another placebo. will be held at 50 locations where Lyme disease is “highly prevalent,” the pharmaceutical company said. The companies said they could submit the vaccine for approval to U.S. and European regulators in 2025 until the trial is successfully completed. Lyme disease, traditionally prevalent in New England Detected Approximately 476,000 people are treated for Lyme disease annually in all 50 states and DC According to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionpop star Justin Bieber clearly Canadian singer diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2020 Avril Lavigne It also talks about fighting the disease and its complications. early symptoms These include rash, fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lyme disease can be treated effectively and quickly with antibiotics, but infection can cause permanent damage. joint or cause facial paralysis, or ptosisApproximately 1 in 100 people lime heart flameThis occurs when Lyme disease bacteria invade heart tissue. Between 1985 and 2019, he had 11 reported deaths from Lyme carditis, according to the CDC. Lyme disease is expand Through black ticks on your feet, according to the CDC. Insects attach themselves to the human body, including in hard-to-see areas such as the groin, armpits, and scalp. Then chew it to inject it with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. According to the CDC, bugs must stay on the body for more than 36 to 48 hours before the bacteria can spread. there is no evidence Lyme disease can be passed from person to person or from pets to humans. But pets can inadvertently bring ticks into your garden or home, says the CDC.

