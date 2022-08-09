Health
The flu could return to the U.S., putting children at risk, data shows
After a two-year hiatus, the flu could make a ferocious comeback this season.
With data from the Southern Hemisphere in the flu season showing cases surpassing pre-pandemic levels, health experts worry about what’s in store for Americans this year.
Dr. Gregg Sylvester, chief medical officer of Seqirus, a flu vaccine maker headquartered in New Jersey, said: “If you are not prepared … you could have a very naive population and very high rates.”
Health experts point to data for Australia, where the flu season lasts from May to May. September, to understand what is possible for Americans.
Australians, as well as US residents, saw unprecedentedly low levels of influenza during the pandemic. By mid-July last year, only about 400 cases had been reported. No hospitalizations or deaths According to the national flu surveillance system.
this year Until mid-July, about 205,000 cases were reported and 181 people died. There were approximately 1,500 hospitalizations, 6.7% of which were admitted directly to the intensive care unit.
“Influenza cases increased at a very high rate and eventually reached record rates,” said Andy Pekos, a virologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. It stabilized at a higher baseline than before.”
Data from Australian surveillance system The number of flu cases this year has already surpassed 2019, when about 150,000 cases were reported by mid-July.
Experts say this could be due to increased transmission or because the flu season started earlier this year and cases picked up steam in April.
“This is one of the things that the United States is thinking about right now, how are we going to deal with an early flu spike,” said Pekosz.
Experts are also concerned that school-aged children and teens may be at more risk this year. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Children under the age of 2 and adults over the age of 65 are considered to be at the highest risk of influenza complications.
However, according to the Australian Flu Report, children aged 5 to 9 have the highest flu incidence this year, followed by children under 4 and teenagers.
“Sixty percent of hospitalized patients in Australia are pediatric patients under the age of 16, which is very unusual,” says Sylvester.
It’s a whole sign that young people get the flu Experts say the population is less protected from the virus than ever before.
Natural immunity tends to last a little longer than vaccine immunity, Pekosz said. After his two seasons of historically low flu infections, most people hadn’t been exposed to the virus and hadn’t built up their natural immunity.
“The population as a whole has relatively low immunity, especially in younger age groups,” he said. “It’s also backed up by the fact that usually when you see an early flu season, that means there isn’t much immunity in the population.
Health experts say flu vaccines are particularly important this year, and with Australian data suggesting the season may start early, Americans are advised to get it earlier than usual. Rite Aid and Walgreens have announced that flu vaccines are already available for walk-ins and scheduled appointments.
A CVS spokesperson said, “Patients can visit most CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic locations to receive a walk-in flu vaccine, but supplies are pending.”
Vaccines are available, but health experts warn against getting vaccinated too early, as immunity from vaccines can weaken later in the season. It recommends scheduling appointments during the month and reminds Americans that it’s never too late to get vaccinated.
It’s too early to judge the effectiveness of the vaccine in the southern hemisphere, but experts say the strain circulating in Australia appears to be consistent with the strain The World Health Organization announced this year.
Like COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, influenza vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths, said Pekosz. As Americans await his COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron in the fall, he hopes not to forget the flu.
“They may be tired of hearing about boosters and vaccinations, but they work,” Pekosh said. It is important to emphasize that both COVID boosters and flu vaccines are needed for maximum protection.”
Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.
Health and patient safety coverage on USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial opinion.
