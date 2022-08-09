Confirmed monkeypox cases in Shawnee County





Topeka Kan (WIBW) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Shawnee County Health Department On Monday, Shawnee announced it had identified a probable case of monkeypox. This case was identified based on testing in Kansas Health and Environmental Institute and close contacts in the household. Officials say the person was infected by an out-of-state visitor. Officials also said they are working with her KDHE to identify potential infected contacts. To protect their privacy, KDHE said no additional information about individuals is shared. Monkeypox vaccine is available for people who are known to be at high risk of coming into contact with a confirmed case. Because vaccine supplies are limited in the United States, KDHE said it will contact anyone who has been exposed and is eligible for the vaccine. said. Health officials at Shawnee Co. say the risk is low in most cases. “The risk of monkeypox infection in Shawnee County remains low,” said SCHD Director Teresa Fisher. “The Shawnee County Health Department will continue to work closely with KDHE and local health care partners. If you have symptoms consistent with monkeypox, contact your health care provider immediately.” The monkeypox virus can be spread through close skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. For children, this includes cuddling, cuddling, and feeding the child. It can also be transmitted through towels, linens, cups, utensils, etc. that contain the virus. In most cases of monkeypox, a person experiences symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and fatigue, followed by a pimple-like, blistered rash that can appear on the face and internal organs. Appear. Other parts of the body such as mouth, hands, feet, chest, and genitals. “Monkeypox is mild and usually self-limiting,” said Dr. Kavitha Rao, an infectious disease specialist at Stormont Vail. “This is good because it rarely causes serious illness. As long as people are aware, isolating and taking care of themselves, I think they will be fine.” However, it’s important to note that not everyone will show symptoms before the onset of the rash. Therefore, KDHE strongly recommends that anyone experiencing symptoms of monkeypox-like rash with other risk factors contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible. Current cases have been counted statewide and more information on monkeypox can be found at KDHE monkeypox website. Note: Headlines in the first news release from KDHE referred to this situation as family clusters. KDHE has since clarified that the wording was a mistake, and as of Monday, August 8, only one possible case has been identified. Copyright 2022 WIBW. all rights reserved.

