Health
How Should Florida School Districts Respond to Monkeypox Epidemic? Little National Guidance
As the number of monkeypox cases spreads across Florida, more and more school districts will have to grapple with how to tackle the disease as public school students, teachers and staff begin their first day of school this week.
So far, the district has not received much guidance from state health officials, leaving these types of questions unanswered for the time being.
Cody Strother of the Escambia County School District in the Panhandle told Phoenix that he has yet to receive any guidance from the Florida Department of Health, despite an increase in monkeypox cases. 938 cases. As of Monday, state health agencies reported one monkeypox case in Escambia County for the first time.
In the absence of additional guidance for monkeypox, Escambia School District will continue COVID-related safety measures as a defense against monkeypox.
“We take hygiene very seriously by making sure all surfaces are regularly cleaned and sanitized and making sure our facilities are as clean and sanitary as possible,” Strother said. told Phoenix.
Flagler County on the Atlantic coast has one case of monkeypox as of Monday.
“There’s really no reason to do anything right now,” Jason Wheeler, the district’s communications staff member, told Phoenix about additional safety measures for the school year.
Wheeler added that if state health departments release guidance on the spread of monkeypox, districts will “follow those recommendations.”
However, Escambia and Flagler are on the low end of Florida’s case count, compared to Miami-Dade and Broward counties, which each have over 300 cases. In total, Florida has nearly 1,000 cases in the state, an almost 10-fold increase. Only since July 11th.
It’s also unclear whether the state health department is interested in sharing monkeypox guidance for Florida school districts.
State Health Department spokesperson Jeremy Redfern said: Tweeted on August 4th:
“We are currently receiving a request for monkeypox instruction from the school board,” said Redfern.
“Everyone… come here.”
he continues.@FLSurgeonGen When @HealthyFla Children cannot be made to wear masks because the disease is spread almost exclusively among adult men through sexual contact. “
This is an unusual response, as new Florida law prohibits school districts from requiring masks for students following a COVID-19-related “parental rights” decision.
Florida Phoenix has reached out several times seeking an explanation for Redfern’s tweet, but has yet to receive a response.
On August 4, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the monkeypox virus a public health emergency, according to Florida Phoenix. In July, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency of international concern.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now reports that the majority of monkeypox cases occur among men who have sex with men, but “anyone can get monkeypox. ” is emphasized. According to the CDC, monkeypox can be spread not only through “close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact,” but also by touching objects such as clothing, bedding, and surfaces used by monkeypox patients. be.
Education Week, National Education News Site, gave me advice For school leaders, it states, “There is no cause for panic among school and district leaders.”
“Additional pediatric cases are likely as the country works to contain the outbreak, but school leaders warned,” said Wafar El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University. We need to notify, not do,” reports Education Week.
A report from Education Week said monkeypox is unlikely to spread widely in schools right now, but notes that some children are at high risk of becoming seriously ill if infected. , children under the age of 8, and children with weakened immune systems or certain skin conditions.
