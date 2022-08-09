Lyme disease vaccine in final clinical trials : NPR





Bertrand Guy/AFP via Getty Images Lyme disease-carrying ticks continue their march, spreading to more forests and scrublands in the United States and Europe. Intended to protect up to 5 years of age. If it can gain regulatory approval, it would be the only Lyme disease vaccine available to humans in the United States. The companies say they are likely to seek formal approval in 2025 if the Phase 3 trial is successful. The new vaccine, called VLA15, is entering Phase 3 of human clinical trials as of this week. It was developed by Pfizer and French pharmaceutical company Valneva. “We are very pleased to have reached this important milestone in the development of the VLA15. said in a statement“Lyme disease continues to spread and represents a high unmet medical need affecting the lives of many people in the northern hemisphere.” US consumers once had access to a vaccine called the human Lyme disease vaccine. Lymer Ricks, but withdrew from the market 20 years ago.Although the vaccine was fairly effective, some users blamed side effects such as arthritis. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Use of the vaccine plummeted and was discontinued, although “analysis by the FDA and others did not support that conclusion,” it notes. The new human vaccine candidate works in a manner similar to LYMERix, targeting proteins on the outer surface of cells. Borrelia Bacteria that cause Lyme disease. However, according to the NIAID, VLA15 omits a region of the protein that “some attributed to adverse events.” The ongoing study includes about 6,000 participants in the United States and Europe who are at least 5 years old and live in places where Lyme disease is “highly endemic,” Pfizer and Valneva said. Says. The vaccine candidate has elicited strong immune responses in adults and children in previous trials, “with an acceptable safety and tolerability profile,” according to the pharmaceutical company. Aside from a potential vaccine, another weapon against Lyme is also in development. It is a monoclonal antibody developed by MassBiologics, part of the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine. The first phase of human testing of the antibody is end this monththe second stage could begin next spring. Lyme disease is spread by black-legged ticks. Climate change and deforestation are among the human factors that have expanded the range of arachnids. Elimination of predators that dominate Lyme-carrying deer and rat populations has also helped spread the disease. People are at increased risk of Lyme disease when ticks remain on the skin for a long period of time, and experts warn people to check whether the ticks are present or not after spending time outside, especially in areas where Lyme disease is known to be a threat. I encourage people to check out the Symptoms of early Lyme disease include fever, headache, and a circular rash that resembles a bull’s eye. CDCLater symptoms include joint pain, facial nerve palsy, and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.illness is treated with antibiotics, especially in its early stages. Some people are known to develop persistent symptoms such as pain, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating.

