What are the benefits of listening to music while working out? – Forbes Health





Renowned neurologist and author Oliver Sacks wake up, wrote in his book, Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain“Music goes straight to the heart. No mediation is needed. It’s wonderful to see little children dance unprompted and Alzheimer’s patients healed by music. Long before I knew it, I could play mean “Boogie Woogie” on the piano. She came to life on the piano in the nursing home. There is an entire cottage industry of musicians writing music for fitness brands to elicit the right performance for high and low intensity workouts. Of course, composers and music directors can work out the emotional arc of the film. But how do all of them actually work in the body? Dopamine seems to be the key. According to a study of International Review of Sport and Exercise Psychologyself-selected, motivating, stimulating music enhances emotion, reduces perceived motor appreciation, improves energy efficiency, and leads to increased work output during repetitive endurance-type activities. is shown. In other words, if you listen to music that you enjoy while holding Heart rate You can achieve more with less effort. The same study shows that music is particularly useful for “pacing yourself”, and how choosing songs that truly inspire you to move can magnify the psychological and performance benefits. is emphasized.Researchers report listening to music Previous Doing something will set you up for the right task at hand. Additionally, there is evidence that listening to music while exercising reduces pain sensitivity, so you may not feel as tired after exercising as you would otherwise. This effect is due to “endogenous opioids”. It is a natural opioid response produced by the body that modulates pain regulation, reward, response to stress, and autonomic control. Want to give Noom a try? Start by answering a few questions about your current lifestyle so our coach can create a custom diet and fitness plan for you.

