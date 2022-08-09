Time-restricted early morning meals are effective for weight loss







A study published online August 8 found that timed eating (TRE) early in the day (eTRE) was associated with more weight loss in 14 weeks than eating over 12 hours a day. Effective. JAMA Internal Medicine. Dr. Humaira Jamshed of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and colleagues investigated whether eTRE was more effective than eating for 12 hours or more in a 14-week trial. Participants were obese, aged 25 to 75 years, weight loss process. Ninety participants were randomly assigned to eTRE and energy restriction (ER; 8-hour meal window from 7:00 to 15:00) or control diet and ER. Researchers found the eTRE + ER intervention to be more effective for weight loss (-2.3 kg), but had no effect body fat Or the ratio of fat loss to weight loss. The effect of the eTRE+ER intervention was equivalent to an additional 214 kcal/day reduction in caloric intake.saw improvement diastolic blood pressure (-4 mm Hg) and mood disorders including fatigue inertia, vigor activity, and depressive-disappointment for eTRE + ER interventions. All other cardiometabolic risk factors, food intake, physical activity, and sleep outcomes were similar between groups. eTRE+ER is control group In a secondary analysis of 59 completers. “Therefore, the eTRE intervention effective treatment for both obesity and hypertension,” the authors wrote. One author revealed financial ties to the health and nutrition industry, including being the inventor of an app used to measure food intake. Relationship between weight gain and mental health in obese people during a pandemic For more information:

Humaira Jamshed et al, Effectiveness of early time-restricted diets for weight loss, fat loss, and cardiometabolic health in obese adults, JAMA Internal Medicine (2022). Humaira Jamshed et al, Effectiveness of early time-restricted diets for weight loss, fat loss, and cardiometabolic health in obese adults,(2022). DOI: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2022.3050 Shalender Bhasin, Time-Restricted Eating to Improve Health – A Promising Idea That Needs Stronger Clinical Trial Evidence, JAMA Internal Medicine (2022). DOI: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2022.3038 Copyright © 2022 health day. all rights reserved. Quote: Time-restricted Early-morning Eating Is Effective for Weight Loss Aug 9, 2022 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-08-time-restricted-early-day- on Aug 9, 2022 Taken from effective-weight. html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

