New formulations and alternative injection sites may allow self-administration of long-acting cabotegravir and rilpivirine

long-acting injection Cabotegravir and rilpivirine According to a study published last week, thigh muscle injection produced mostly mild side effects and a pharmacokinetic profile comparable to standard buttock injection. 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal. Another research team found that an injectable high-concentration formulation of cabotegravir had similar safety and produced comparable drug levels to the current version.

Both studies may help pave the way for the combination of cabotegravir and rilpivirine for HIV treatment, or self-administration of cabotegravir alone for PrEP (regular medication to prevent HIV infection). Yes, it may overcome one of the main barriers to wider adoption of long-acting drugs.

ViiV Healthcare’s integrase inhibitor cabotegravir injection and Janssen’s NNRTI rilpivirine are the first complete antiretroviral therapies that do not require daily pills. In Europe, the two injections are branded as: word When Cumbie’s Respectively. In North America and Australia, the two drugs are packaged together under the trade name Cavenuva.

Glossary prescription The physical form in which a medicinal product is manufactured or administered. Examples of formulations include tablets, capsules, powders, and oral and injectable solutions. A drug may be available in multiple prescriptions. Pharmacokinetic (PK) How a drug is processed and used in the body, including how it is absorbed, metabolized, distributed and excreted. long acting In pharmacology, a drug with a long-lasting effect, such as an injection or implant.

Currently, they involve two separate intramuscular injections into the buttocks administered by a healthcare provider. Jabs contain a relatively large amount of liquid compared to, for example, common vaccines.

as previously reportedIn the phase III ATLAS and FLAIR trials, dual injections of cabotegravir and rilpivirine reduced persistent virus in both treatment-experienced individuals switching from standard oral regimens and patients beginning antiretroviral therapy (ART) for the first time. It has been shown to provide suppression.follow up ATLAS-2M study showed Bimonthly dosing of cabotegravir and rilpivirine works similarly to monthly dosing.

Participants in these studies in general showed high satisfaction They use long-acting injections and said they preferred them to daily pills. is needed. This is because they require viral load monitoring more often than those on a stable oral regimen.

nevertheless Conducted research (including those sponsored by ViiV) appear to indicate that patients and caregivers are adaptable to regular clinic visits for injectable administration, the use of long-acting treatments, and PrEP to date. If people were able to inject themselves at home, this could become a more attractive option.

In the first study, Dr. Kelong Han of GlaxoSmithKline (the parent company of ViiV) and colleagues investigated the pharmacokinetics (PK) and tolerability of standard doses of cabotegravir and rilpivirine administered outside the thigh rather than the buttocks. was evaluated. This allows for self-administration and provides an alternative injection site when injection into the buttock is not feasible or tolerated.

The study included 15 healthy HIV-negative volunteers, 6 of whom were women. One withdrew early due to pregnancy. Median age she was 33, with an equal proportion of whites and blacks.

After an oral induction period using cabotegravir and rilpivirine tablets, participants received 600mg cabotegravir and 900mg rilpivirine. This is the standard dose when using a bimonthly schedule and is administered to the lateral thigh muscle (vastis lateralis). Follow-up data he collected for one year.

The researchers examined PK parameters, including maximum drug concentration reached, trough concentration (lowest level between doses), concentration at 4 weeks, and ‘area under the curve’, a measure of total drug exposure. After thigh injections, participants had drug concentrations well above activity levels and within the range seen with hip injections.

Overall, adverse events were common, most often injection site reactions including pain, swelling, induration (hardness) and redness. Other side effects such as chills, headache, and insomnia were rare, reported by 3 people, and there were no serious adverse events.

All reported pain at the injection site, and about half reported induration or swelling. These were usually mild (79%) or moderate (15%), with a median lasting him 8 days. The researchers noted that pain levels were higher immediately after the rilpivirine injection compared to the cabotegravir injection.

These findings “support further evaluation of intramuscular thigh injection in the target population,” they concluded.

In a second study, Dr. Paul Benn of ViiV Healthcare and colleagues evaluated the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of a high-concentration formulation of cabotegravir in healthy HIV-negative volunteers.

People on the monthly treatment schedule currently receive 400mg cabotegravir doses and 600mg rilpivirine doses every 4 weeks, while people on the bimonthly schedule receive 600mg doses of cabotegravir and 900mg doses of cabotegravir, which are also the doses used for PrEP. receive a dose. Rilpivirine every 8 weeks. However, since the monthly injections are in 2ml vials and the bimonthly injections are in 3ml vials, the actual dose of cabotegravir is 200mg/ml in both cases.

The cabotegravir formulation was 400mg/ml, meaning twice as much active drug per dose. It was developed to support less frequent dosing or potential self-administration by subcutaneous (under the skin) or thigh injection.

After oral lead-in, four cohorts received two monthly jabs containing various doses (200–600 mg) of the 400 mg/ml formulation as intramuscular injections into the buttocks or lateral thighs or subcutaneously into the abdomen. Administered as an injection. A fifth cohort received a higher dose (800 mg) in the buttock to investigate the possibility of dosing once every three months. In each cohort, some participants received a standard her 200mg/ml formulation for comparison.

The median age of the 88 participants was approximately 34 years and approximately 40% were female. About half were white and one third were black. Demographics varied somewhat across cohorts. Fourteen (16%) had a body mass index indicative of obesity.

Various PK parameters are listed on the poster, including maximum drug concentration, trough concentration, 4-week concentration, terminal half-life (time for concentration to drop to half of its original level), and absorption rate.

Overall, dose-normalized PK parameters for the 400mg/ml formulation were similar at all dose levels and routes of administration. However, it had a 62% shorter half-life and a 160% higher concentration when compared to the standard His 200mg/ml formulation. The researchers noted that the high-concentration formulation was absorbed more quickly and had a shorter half-life. Longer dosing intervals were predicted to require higher doses, which the researchers deemed “unrealistic”.

Again, most participants experienced injection site reactions such as pain, swelling, induration, and redness, but these were usually mild and transient. 12 had severe (Grade 3) adverse events and 5 discontinued the study after the first injection for this reason. Other types of adverse events were rare. Overall, the investigators concluded that the safety profiles of the 400mg/ml and standard 200mg/ml formulations were similar.

Reported pain scores were highest on day 5 post-injection. Scores were “slightly higher” for injections in the thigh or abdomen compared to injections in the buttocks, but the researchers cautioned that the numbers were lower. Participants ranked it as slightly troublesome and most considered it tolerable.

The 400mg/ml formulation of cabotegravir “may expand long-acting injectable ART options, and these preliminary safety and PK data support further clinical evaluation,” the investigators concluded. attached.