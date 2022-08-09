Fatigue, headaches, top symptoms afflicting COVID patients months after infection – The Hill





Story outline Researchers at the Georgia Medical College say fatigue is the most common lingering symptom among COVID-19 patients, followed by headaches, in a new study. The study analyzed the experiences of 200 people who contracted the virus early in the pandemic and were still symptomatic four months after becoming ill. Most of the study participants were black women in their mid-40s. Months after contracting COVID-19, many people are still reporting fatigue and headaches, according to a new study. Georgia Medical University researchers who recently published a study in the journal science direct, We examined lingering symptoms among 200 COVID-19 patients approximately 125 days after testing positive for the virus. All patients will receive a COVID-19 neurological and molecular prospective at the University of Georgia, developed in early 2020 to study the severity and longevity of neurological problems reported by people infected with the virus. Enrolled in a cohort study. Our country is in a historic battle with the coronavirus.Adding You to Changing America Facebook Also twitter A feed to keep you on top of the news. Most of the early enrollees in this study were female, and only 35.5% were male. The average age of study participants he was 44.6 years old, and nearly 40% were black. Another 7% were hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the survey, with black participants disproportionately hospitalized. Researchers found that fatigue and headaches were the top reported lingering symptoms of the disease among patients. The patient also reported that he was suffering from muscle pain, coughing, chills, congestion, and changes in smell and taste up to 4 months after being infected with COVID-19. “In the early days of the pandemic, there were many symptoms that we didn’t know how to judge, but now it’s clear that the COVID syndrome has been going on for a long time and that many people are affected. said MCG’s Elizabeth Rutkowski, M.D. Neurologist and research author. Of the first 200 participants in the study, 68.5% reported experiencing fatigue and 66.5% said they suffered from persistent headaches. The survey found that just over 54% reported changes in smell and taste, and 47% met criteria for mild cognitive impairment. Another 30% suffered from lexical impairment and 32% from deterioration of her working memory. Over 20% of patients said they experienced prolonged confusion. In this study, the researchers said, patients most often reported high blood pressure when they were infected with COVID-19. Read more stories of changing America Long COVID comes in three forms: study Thousands report change in menstrual bleeding after COVID-19 vaccination, study finds What you need to know about the new NOVAVAX vaccine for COVID-19 Health experts urge parents traveling with children to keep wearing masks and consider not flying Published August 9, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/longevity/3594508-fatigue-headache-top-symptoms-that-plague-covid-patients-months-after-infection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos