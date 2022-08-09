This self-healing coating will repair your car’s scratches in just 30 minutes in the sun.





Scratched coatings were made like new with just 30 seconds of concentrated light exposure or 30 minutes of midday sun. Credit: Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT). Nothing beats the smell and look of a shiny brand new car. But as we all know, this pristine state won’t last long. murphy’s law The more excited you are about your new purchase, the more likely you are to see the first scratch the day you leave the dealership. It’s a simple fact of life. But don’t worry. South Korean researchers applied a new chemical coating containing a special dye that absorbs infrared light and triggers a chemical reaction that causes the coating to self-repair. In direct sunlight he can restore the car’s paint by simply parking it for 30 minutes. just add light New cars often come with different paint coatings. Some popular options include nano-ceramic coatings, which provide protection from weathering and give the paint a wax-like finish, and paint protection films, which provide a more comprehensive form of protection. , such coatings provide initial protection against scratches and minor physical impacts, but once actually scratched, the damage is very difficult or impossible to repair. Researchers at the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT) wanted to develop a new coating that would provide both adequate protection and self-healing properties upon damage. They started with a protective resin coating and added polymer network materials based on acrylic polyols and photothermal dyes on top. This final ingredient is the secret sauce that makes this self-healing coating shine. Schematic of the self-healing mechanism employed by the coating. Credit: KRICT. When the dye absorbs infrared radiation from the sun, the surface temperature of the entire polymer coating rises, causing chemical bonds to break and recombine again and again. This process removes scratches by essentially reorganizing the damaged polymer structure and restoring the paint to its original state. To test the coating, researchers applied the material to a small model car. After deliberately inflicting superficial damage to the coating, the researchers used a magnifying glass to focus light on the damaged area and applied the patch within 30 seconds. The model car was placed in the sun for 30 minutes at noon and had the same self-healing effect. Photothermal dyes are transparent, so they don’t affect the actual color of the paint. It’s not just limited to cars either. Boats, planes, and any surface that requires paint maintenance can employ a self-healing, solar-activated coating. This could also include smartphones, although it has not yet been tested whether touchscreens still function properly after applying the coating. “The technology we have developed is a platform technology for synthesizing self-healing coating materials using both inexpensive commercial polymeric materials and photothermal dyes. Expected. Self-healing coatings were described in a new study published in the journal ACS applied polymer materials.

