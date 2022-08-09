Only Lyme disease vaccine in development advances to Phase 3 trials





Participants will receive three doses of a vaccine called VLA15 or a placebo followed by one booster dose.

“As the global incidence of Lyme disease continues to rise, we are providing new options for people to protect themselves from the disease,” said Annalisa Anderson, senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer. is more important than ever,” he said. .

VLA15 is the only Lyme vaccine in clinical development, Pfizer said in a statement. It targets the bacterium Borrelia brudorferi, a major cause of tick-borne disease, and “shows a strong immune response and a satisfactory safety profile in preclinical and clinical studies to date.”

Pfizer said it could submit applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency in 2025 if clinical trials show the vaccine is safe and effective. What is Lyme disease? According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States and is becoming more common in more areas. An estimated 476,000 Americans are diagnosed with and treated for Lyme disease each year, but that’s probably an overestimate, according to the CDC. The only vaccine marketed in the United States was discontinued in 2002. Lyme disease symptoms Fever, chills, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, stiff neck, shortness of breath, headache, fatigue, and rash are all typical symptoms of Lyme disease. Tick ​​bites usually show small red bumps that look like mosquito bites. However, if a rash appears after 3 to 30 days and spreads from that red area and looks a bit like a bull’s eye, you may have Lyme disease. Doctors call this erythema exanthema migrans. It often grows slowly. It is usually not itchy or painful, but may feel a little hot to the touch. About 70% to 80% of people with Lyme disease develop this rash, and some people have rashes on multiple parts of the body. If left untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system, according to the CDC. This can lead to joint pain and swelling. Weeks to months later, swelling of the membranes surrounding the brain, temporary paralysis on one side of the face, and “brain fog” (forgetfulness and confusion) may also occur. How People Get Lyme Disease Lyme disease is mainly caused by four types of bacteria. Borrelia burgdorferi in the United States. Occasionally, Borrelia mayoni can also cause illness. According to the CDC. Infected ticks transfer bacteria when they bite.there is Several species of mites in the United States It carries the bacteria that causes Lyme disease and can be found in nearly every county when temperatures rise. The most common is the black-legged tick, also known as the deer tick, which carries Lyme disease. They live in the Northeastern United States, the Mid-Atlantic, and the upper Midwest. The Western blacklegged tick, which carries Lyme disease, is found along the Pacific coast. Most people get Lyme disease in the spring and summer. That’s when immature ticks called nymphs are most actively feeding, and that’s when most people are outside and walking in grass or dense woods where bugs like to hang out. . what to do if bitten Ticks can be small: Deer ticks can be as small as the head of a pin, so look carefully. Eliminating ticks within 24 hours reduces the risk of developing Lyme disease. Use tweezers to carefully and steadily pull the tick out while grasping it near its mouth or neck. Then apply an antiseptic to the infected area. It usually takes about 36 to 48 hours for bacteria to pass from a tick to an infected person. According to the CDC If you are bitten and develop symptoms, call your doctor immediately. You should see a doctor even if your symptoms disappear. Lyme disease treatment Oral antibiotics are the standard treatment for early-stage Lyme disease. A 14- to 21-day course is usually recommended, but some studies suggest a 10- to 14-day course can be just as effective, according to the Mayo Clinic. If the central nervous system is affected, antibiotics may be given intravenously for 14 to 28 days. This treatment clears the infection, but recovery from symptoms may take longer. Side effects from this treatment may include low white blood cell count, diarrhea, or infection with other antibiotic-resistant organisms unrelated to Lyme disease. People who are given antibiotics early in their illness usually make a full recovery, according to the Mayo Clinic. Patients treated late in the infection may take longer to respond to treatment. Most people make a full recovery whenever they get help, 5% to 20% have persistent symptoms some may be disabled. prevention CDC recommends wearing a repellent with a DEET concentration of at least 20% and avoiding grassy, ​​wooded areas where ticks are most common. Check daily for ticks and shower frequently if you spend a lot of time outdoors. A washcloth will help remove unattached ticks. Blindfold yourself when you are outside. Wear long sleeves, long pants, and a hat when walking or hiking in the woods. Dogs and cats can also bring pests indoors, so check and keep your garden tick-free. Remove leaves and brush where ticks hide. Please mow the lawn. Other facts about ticks These spiders cannot fly or jump, but rest on the tips of grasses and shrubs waiting for their hosts, including mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, to feed. , takes a stance called “Quest”. As the host passes by, the tick will climb up and find a place to bite. In addition to Lyme disease, at least 20 known medical conditions can be caused by tick bites.

CNN’s Elizabeth Landau contributed to this report.

