Federal officials come up with new dosing strategy for monkeypox vaccine: Shot

Patrick Semansky/AP With the monkeypox vaccine still in short supply, the Biden administration is changing the way the vaccine is administered to increase the limited number of doses. On Tuesday afternoon, federal health officials announced a decision to allow the JYNNEOS vaccine to be administered between layers of skin, known as an intradermal injection, rather than the injection into the fat that is currently practiced. did. By serving the shots in this manner, only one-fifth of the total amount is required per person. To make changes, the Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization approve a new medication vaccine injection strategy. (This follows last week’s decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to declare monkeypox a public health emergency. Additional announcements for today.) “In recent weeks, the monkeypox virus has continued to spread rapidly, making it clear that current vaccine supplies are not meeting current demand,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Calif in a press release. said in Currently, US stores of monkeypox vaccine are inadequate to contain the growing outbreak. So far, About 9,000 confirmed cases Given the challenges of ongoing testing, it’s probably an underestimate. Even if there is a change, two doses should be given 4 weeks apart. During this current epidemic, the majority of cases in the United States occur in gay and queer sexual networks, primarily among men who have sex with men. Data show that most cases are traced to sexual contact between men. About 1.6 to 1.7 million people are thought to be at highest risk for the disease, 1.1 million Vaccine doses have become available in the United States due to expiring vaccine stockpiles and delays in ordering replacements. This is enough to cover less than half of that population with a two-dose regimen. “We can triple or quadruple the available supply of vaccines just by changing the application method,” says Dr. John Andrus, an infectious disease expert at George Washington University. “So it makes sense to go ahead with it.” The skin contains many immune cells that potentially provoke a superior immune response, he says. However, this alternative approach has its challenges. Administering the vaccine between layers of the skin is difficult and requires special training. This method worked against polio and yellow fever, but evidence that it works against monkeypox is based on a single study. 2015 survey. UCLA epidemiologist Anne Rimoin said, “Right now, we need a lot of vaccines in a very short period of time to combat this virus. And these vaccines are probably very effective.” Rimoin adds that we have to remember that this is a global pandemic.The idea that what’s happening in the remotest parts of the world doesn’t affect us here “must be dispelled as soon as possible,” she says. I have [and] We not only do our monitoring system locally, but also allow our partners in low resource environments to do this globally. ”

