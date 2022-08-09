Fatigue, headache Most common prolonged COVID symptoms







Disclosure: Rutkowski does not report related financial disclosures.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Fatigue and headaches were the most common symptoms people reported after 4 months on average A study showed that COVID-19 infection Brain, behavior, immunity. Acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, also called long-term COVIDare lingering symptoms some people experience after being infected with COVID-19. To examine the severity and longevity of neurological concerns associated with COVID-19, Elizabeth K. Rutkowski, MD, MSHe is a neurologist at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.





Source: Adobe Stock.



“Early in the pandemic, there are many symptoms that we didn’t know how to judge them, but now it’s clear that we have a long COVID syndrome and many people are affected,” Rutkowski said at the university. stated in the release of Researchers enrolled participants in two groups of CONGA cohorts that included patients at least 4 weeks after infection was confirmed or 4 weeks after discharge. and a control cohort that excluded individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. Researchers aimed to assess participants annually for 5 years after the baseline visit. At the time of analysis, 200 participants (mean age 44.6 years, 64.5% female) were included in the evaluation. Nearly 40% of his participants were black, and 14 patients (7%) were hospitalized with complications of her COVID-19. The median time from testing positive for COVID-19 to the first study visit was 125 days. Results showed that 160 patients (80%) evaluated self-reported at least one neurological symptom. The most commonly reported symptom was fatigue (137 patients, 68.5%), followed by headache (133 patients, 66.5%), smell change (109 patients, 54.5%), and taste change (108 patients). 54%) and confusion (42 patients). ,twenty one%). “Our results are chronic neuropsychiatric symptoms following COVID-19 infection,” write Rutkowski and colleagues. “Our results suggest that self-reported neurological symptoms do not appear to be correlated with associated quantitative impairments, suggesting the importance of quantitative measures in the complete assessment of deficits.” I am emphasizing the reference: Fatigue, headaches, one of the main lingering symptoms after a few months of COVID-19. https://jagwire.augusta.edu/fatigue-headache-among-top-lingering-symptoms-months-after-covid/Published August 8, 2022. Accessed 9 August 2022.

