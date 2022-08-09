58% of infectious diseases exacerbated by climate disasters: study





9 August 2022 – Climate hazards such as floods, heat waves and droughts have exacerbated the impact of more than half of the known infectious diseases, including anthrax. choleraand according to malaria, new research was announced in nature climate change. Infectious diseases have long been associated with weather events and climate change, but scientists are beginning to understand the wider impact of extreme weather on human health. “As the climate changes, so does the risk of these diseases,” said study author Jonathan Patz, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Associated Press Patz and colleagues searched for real-world examples of the impact of ten greenhouse gas emission-sensitive climate hazards on known human diseases caused by bacteria. The research team found that 218, or 58%, of the 375 infectious diseases found worldwide were exacerbated by climate disasters at some point. Real cases reveal 1,006 unique pathways through which climate hazards have led to these diseases. In some cases, people became infected by carrying disease mosquito, rats, deer, after heavy rains and floods. In other cases, warmer seas and heat waves have led to contaminated seafood. viral infection among humans. The way these diseases spread is “too much for comprehensive social adaptation, underscoring the urgent need to address the causes of the problem.” This means reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the study authors concluded. The research team also expanded its search to look at all kinds of human illnesses, including non-communicable diseases such as: asthmaallergies, animal bites – find out how many health problems there are that may be linked to climate hazards in some way. They found 286 endemic diseases, including 223 that appear to be exacerbated by climate issues. Another 54 diseases had cases exacerbated or mitigated by climate disasters, and nine decreased by climate change. The study could not analyze changes in specific diseases due to climate change, such as increased risk or magnitude, the AP reported, but indicated that extreme weather is likely a contributing factor.

“There’s absolutely no speculation here,” lead study author Dr. Camilo Mora, a climate data analyst at the University of Hawaii, told AP. He pointed out an important highlight: The study did not predict future problems. “These things have already happened,” he said. Mora himself contracted Chikungunya. mosquitoafter his home in rural Colombia was flooded five years ago. Mora also referred to an incident in Siberia in 2016. There, warming thawed the permafrost, and old reindeer carcasses were unearthed. A child came into contact with an anthrax corpse, and the child became infected with anthrax, beginning an outbreak in the area for the first time in 75 years. According to the Associated Press, Mora originally wanted to study medical cases to understand how COVID-19 is linked to climate disasters. He said that as the extreme weather worsened, coronavirusIn some circumstances, extreme heat in poor areas forced people to gather to cool off, which led to exposure. In other cases, heavy rains reduced the likelihood of spread as people stayed indoors. More research is needed to show a direct link between climate change and many infectious diseases, but public health experts told the AP that the study offers warnings about climate impacts and human health. I’m here. “This study highlights how climate change loads the dice to foster unwelcome infectious surprises,” said interim director of the Center for Climate, Health and Global Environment at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. Aaron Bernstein, M.D., told The Associated Press. “But of course it’s only reporting what we already know, and what we don’t know about pathogens yet is that preventing further climate change will prevent future disasters like COVID-19.” It may be even more convincing as to how.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/news/20220809/infectious-diseases-worsened-climate-hazards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos