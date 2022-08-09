Less than a third of hepatitis C patients receive timely treatment

August 9, 2022
Read in 3 minutes
August 9, 2022
Read in 3 minutes
Disclosure: The authors Houry and Wester do not report relevant financial disclosures.
New data from CDC vital signs Less than one-third of hepatitis C patients reportedly receive treatment within one year of diagnosis, despite the availability of direct-acting antiviral drugs.
“Approximately 1% of the adult population in the United States is infected with hepatitis C. Hepatitis C is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing approximately 14,000 people each year.” Debra E. Hourley, MD. MPH, said at a press conference.
Houry said the number of new HCV infections in the United States has risen steadily since 2010, “another disastrous consequence of our nation’s opioid crisis.”
“Considering this growing burdenIt is important to understand how to reach out to more people on hepatitis C treatment, including those with substance use disorders, to save lives and prevent the ongoing spread of this serious infection.
The researchers used the HealthVerity (Government Claims and Encounters Database ) data was used. All participants were continuously enrolled. Insured persons 60 days or more before diagnosis and 360 days or more after diagnosis. The researchers used modeling to assess the association between initiation of direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatment and sex, age, race, payer, and Medicaid restricted status.
Overall, they found that among Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance beneficiaries, DAA treatment initiation within 360 days of first positive HCV RNA test was 23%, 28%, and 35%, respectively. I discovered that Of those treated, 75% of Medicaid recipients, 77% of Medicare recipients, and 84% of private insurance recipients began treatment within 180 days of diagnosis.
“Of particular concern was the finding that not all types of insurance are the same.” Carolyn Wester, MD, MPH, The director of the CDC’s Viral Hepatitis Division said during a briefing:
According to this study, the adjusted odds of starting treatment for patients on Medicaid (adjusted OR = 0.54; 95% CI, 0.51-0.57) and Medicare (aOR = 0.62; 95% CI, 0.56-0.68) were lower than those receiving private treatment. insurance.
“Such disparities can be driven by health system barriers to patient access, lack of provider availability, quality of care, patient distress, stigma, language and cultural factors,” Wester said. says Mr.
After adjusting for type of insurance, the study found that treatment initiation rates for adults aged 18 to 29 and 30 to 39 with Medicaid or private insurance were lower than those for adults aged 50 to 59. shown to be the lowest.
Among Medicaid recipients, patients in states with Medicaid treatment restrictions (aOR = 0.77; 95% CI, 0.74–0.81) were more likely to be patients in states without restrictions, and black or African American (aOR = 0.93; 95% CI, 0.88-0.99) or among people with other races not listed as white (aOR = 0.73; 95% CI, 0.62-0.88).
Wester said these findings are particularly concerning in the context of high HCV-related mortality among black and Hispanic people in the United States.
“To eradicate hepatitis C, everyone, including young adults, must have unrestricted access to hepatitis C testing and treatment,” Wester said. “Fortunately, there are things we can do now to improve health equity and extend hepatitis C testing and treatment to everyone.”
She said health care providers, insurers, policy makers, and public health professionals should work to first remove the eligibility restrictions and pre-approval requirements that make it difficult for people with HCV to access treatment. I explained that there is. They should also consider providing treatment to people infected with HCV. get other servicesprimary care offices, community clinics, syringe service programs, substance use treatment centers, etc. correctional facility.
“To make an impact on hepatitis C, we need to connect more people to treatment, reduce disparities, and access diagnosis and treatment,” Wester said. You don’t have to jump over hurdles to access .”
Less than a third of people diagnosed with hepatitis C receive timely treatment for the deadly, yet curable infection, according to new CDC data. https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/s0809-hepatitis-treatment.htmlPublished August 9, 2022. Accessed 9 August 2022.
Thompson WW, et al. MMWR Morbid Mortal every week manager2022; doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7132e1.
Sources
2/ https://www.healio.com/news/infectious-disease/20220809/less-than-onethird-of-people-with-hepatitis-c-get-timely-treatment
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]