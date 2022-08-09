Less than a third of hepatitis C patients receive timely treatment



Disclosure: The authors Houry and Wester do not report relevant financial disclosures.





New data from CDC vital signs Less than one-third of hepatitis C patients reportedly receive treatment within one year of diagnosis, despite the availability of direct-acting antiviral drugs.

“Approximately 1% of the adult population in the United States is infected with hepatitis C. Hepatitis C is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing approximately 14,000 people each year.” Debra E. Hourley, MD. MPH, said at a press conference.







Houry said the number of new HCV infections in the United States has risen steadily since 2010, “another disastrous consequence of our nation’s opioid crisis.”

“Considering this growing burdenIt is important to understand how to reach out to more people on hepatitis C treatment, including those with substance use disorders, to save lives and prevent the ongoing spread of this serious infection.

The researchers used the HealthVerity (Government Claims and Encounters Database ) data was used. All participants were continuously enrolled. Insured persons 60 days or more before diagnosis and 360 days or more after diagnosis. The researchers used modeling to assess the association between initiation of direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatment and sex, age, race, payer, and Medicaid restricted status.

Overall, they found that among Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance beneficiaries, DAA treatment initiation within 360 days of first positive HCV RNA test was 23%, 28%, and 35%, respectively. I discovered that Of those treated, 75% of Medicaid recipients, 77% of Medicare recipients, and 84% of private insurance recipients began treatment within 180 days of diagnosis.

“Of particular concern was the finding that not all types of insurance are the same.” Carolyn Wester, MD, MPH, The director of the CDC’s Viral Hepatitis Division said during a briefing:

According to this study, the adjusted odds of starting treatment for patients on Medicaid (adjusted OR = 0.54; 95% CI, 0.51-0.57) and Medicare (aOR = 0.62; 95% CI, 0.56-0.68) were lower than those receiving private treatment. insurance.

“Such disparities can be driven by health system barriers to patient access, lack of provider availability, quality of care, patient distress, stigma, language and cultural factors,” Wester said. says Mr.

After adjusting for type of insurance, the study found that treatment initiation rates for adults aged 18 to 29 and 30 to 39 with Medicaid or private insurance were lower than those for adults aged 50 to 59. shown to be the lowest.

Among Medicaid recipients, patients in states with Medicaid treatment restrictions (aOR = 0.77; 95% CI, 0.74–0.81) were more likely to be patients in states without restrictions, and black or African American (aOR = 0.93; 95% CI, 0.88-0.99) or among people with other races not listed as white (aOR = 0.73; 95% CI, 0.62-0.88).

Wester said these findings are particularly concerning in the context of high HCV-related mortality among black and Hispanic people in the United States.

“To eradicate hepatitis C, everyone, including young adults, must have unrestricted access to hepatitis C testing and treatment,” Wester said. “Fortunately, there are things we can do now to improve health equity and extend hepatitis C testing and treatment to everyone.”

She said health care providers, insurers, policy makers, and public health professionals should work to first remove the eligibility restrictions and pre-approval requirements that make it difficult for people with HCV to access treatment. I explained that there is. They should also consider providing treatment to people infected with HCV. get other servicesprimary care offices, community clinics, syringe service programs, substance use treatment centers, etc. correctional facility.

“To make an impact on hepatitis C, we need to connect more people to treatment, reduce disparities, and access diagnosis and treatment,” Wester said. You don’t have to jump over hurdles to access .”

References:

Less than a third of people diagnosed with hepatitis C receive timely treatment for the deadly, yet curable infection, according to new CDC data. https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/s0809-hepatitis-treatment.htmlPublished August 9, 2022. Accessed 9 August 2022.

Thompson WW, et al. MMWR Morbid Mortal every week manager2022; doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7132e1.