CDC advisers say young, vaccinated, healthy and well protected from COVID





If you are young, vaccinated and healthy, things will turn around. Almost three years after the pandemic, new data Get it on CNN It suggests that people who follow COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, have no underlying medical conditions, and are under the age of 60 are unlikely to develop severe disease from SARS-CoV-2. northwell healthNew York’s largest health care provider surveyed nearly 2,000 people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 between May and July of this year. We found that 80% of hospitalized patients were 60 years or older (66% were 70 years or older, 15% were in their 60s, and 8% were in their 50s). About 90% had underlying medical conditions. This is due to the reduction in overall hospital admissions. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Up-to-date recommended vaccinations, including boosters against COVID-19, also reduced the risk of hospitalization. Nearly half (47%) of those hospitalized with COVID had not been vaccinated, and 21% had only one dose of vaccine he or two. Those hospitalized but up-to-date on vaccines were more likely to be 65 years or older. “You’ll be in a pretty good place,” said CDC vaccine advisor Dr. William Schaffner. CNN For healthy, vaccinated individuals under the age of 60: “You will be well protected.” In addition to recent reports, the CDC plans to change COVID-19 guidelines by group. For example, review school protocols differently than guidelines for people with high-risk conditions, such as nursing home residents. CNN report. “COVID is a lot different than it was when we weren’t vaccinated or treated,” said Dr. Scott Roberts, associate medical director for infection control at Yale New Haven Hospital. luck, He added that the findings are reflected in his hospital. “His two greatest factors that determine how a person behaves are [with COVID] age and vaccination status. ” young, vaccinated and healthy still alarming Dr. Preeti Malani, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Michigan, says the risk of serious illness does not negate the risk of symptoms or severe discomfort. luckPeople can still get sick, feel sick, and miss previous appointments. For healthy young people who are vaccinated, it is important to determine when precautions can be relaxed and when to protect other cohorts who remain at high risk of severe disease. There is still a risk of transmitting the coronavirus to vulnerable people, he said. He adds that it is important to take precautions in these cases, such as young healthy people working in nursing homes. However, if younger students congregate in classes, it might make more sense to change the recommendations compared to higher-risk groups of people, says Roberts. “But what matters is whether that school-aged child will come back and infect vulnerable people,” he says. “A lot of this is personal risk tolerance. What are each individual willing to sacrifice?” For Marani, personal risk assessment is also becoming increasingly important. That’s why she says adhering to guidelines like not going to public places if you’re coughing or feeling unwell is important for those most wanting to feel a sense of pre-pandemic normalcy. More people will feel more comfortable traveling, attending public places, and attending large family events if they have a sense of trust in. “Whether it’s at work, at school, or socially, we need to be flexible. ‘I’m not feeling well right now, so I’m not going today’ or ‘I’m not going to this party.’ No,” says Marani. ‘It’s a difficult dance for people.’

