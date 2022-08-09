Salt substitutes can lower heart attack risk





Share on Pinterest Salt substitutes are a good way to reduce the amount of sodium in your diet, according to health experts. Bruce and Rebecca Meissner/Stocksy United The American Heart Association recommends up to 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day for most people.

Researchers say that reducing salt intake is a good way to reduce that goal, as it lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Experts urge caution when using salt substitutes, as some contain potassium chloride. Salt Substitutes Can Lower Your Risk heart attack, strokeand death from all causes, according to the new review of research published in online journals heart. Researchers used 21 international studies involving approximately 30,000 people from Western Europe, the Western Pacific, the Americas, and Southeast Asia. They reported that reducing salt intake by switching to salt substitutes lowered blood pressure. The researchers said it didn’t matter where the person lived, age, gender, weight, or history of high blood pressure. whole, salt substitute Reduced risk: 11% of premature deaths from all causes

13% for cardiovascular disease

11% of heart attacks Because salt substitutes contain more potassiumScientists have investigated whether it adversely affects health. They reported otherwise. Health professionals have long known that salt intake is a risk factor for disease. high blood pressureAmerican Heart Association Recommendation A maximum of 2,300 milligrams (mg) of salt per day, ideally no more than 1,500 mg per day, especially for people with high blood pressure. A 1,000 mg reduction can improve your health. People with certain health conditions should severely limit their salt intake. “Adults diagnosed with hypertension should not consume more than 1,500 mg of sodium per day, which is equivalent to half a teaspoon of salt.” Trista Best MPH, RD, LD, consultants for Balance One Supplements, told Healthline.”Other conditions that should regulate salt intake include: kidney diseasethe history of Kidney stoneor susceptible osteoporosisThis is because salt causes the kidneys to excrete calcium into the urine. This can strain the kidneys and damage bones. ” Many people use salt substitutes to reduce salt intake. “Salt substitutes that contain potassium chloride rather than sodium chloride are one way to add flavor to foods while reducing sodium intake,” he says. Dr. David CutlerPhysician, Providence St. John’s Health Center, California. “However, people with impaired kidney function or those taking certain medications should be careful not to consume too much potassium. Still, for most people, a diet high in potassium is healthy.” It may improve the results above. “Recent study “We found that replacing sodium chloride in the diet with potassium chloride reduced the rise in blood pressure,” Cutler told Healthline. It appeared consistent across population subgroups for gender, history of hypertension, BMI, and baseline blood pressure. A new study has shown that potassium in salt substitutes lowers blood pressure. potassium supplement Helps lower blood pressure. However, taking potassium supplements is not always a good idea. “We do not recommend adding potassium supplements to your diet, especially since potassium levels must be tightly regulated for your body to function properly. Dr. Rigvid Tadwalker, a board-certified cardiologist at Providence St. John’s Health Center. “However, studies like this show that consuming potassium in salt substitutes may have benefits for lowering blood pressure and cardiovascular health. foods rich in potassiumIncluding certain vegetables, fruits and yogurt. today, various type of salt select: table salt

kosher salt

salt for pickles

himalayan pink salt

black salt

sea ​​salt Are there any big differences between them? Which one is better for you than the other? Probably not, according to Matthew BlackMS, RDN, LD, Registered Dietitian, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “It’s a common misconception that alternative types of salt, such as sea, Himalayan, and kosher, are somehow better in terms of sodium content,” Black told Healthline. Primarily containing sodium, they too should be used in very limited amounts. Just like conventional table salt, it can increase your risk of high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, and early death. and buy one with nutritional information that incorporates that into your daily intake.” “The average person may find it difficult to reduce their sodium intake to the final recommended goal of 1,500 mg per day,” continued Black. You should follow a diet of unprocessed, mostly whole foods. However, there are many ways to season foods without using sodium or potassium-based salts. Use fresh or dried ground peppers to add flavor and heat to your dishes. Alternatively, you can try making sodium-free seasoning blends.”

