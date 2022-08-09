New FDA-approved delivery method to make more vaccines

Monkeypox vaccination will soon be implemented in an alternative way to allow 5 doses from the current 1 dose.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued emergency use authorization for the ginneos monkeypox vaccine, making it available to adults as a so-called intradermal injection, which penetrates only the top layer of the skin.

In a conference call with news media on Tuesday afternoon, members of the Biden administration urged state and local officials to immediately switch to intradermal injections to save vaccines.

The federal government has purchased and already allocated over 600,000 Jynneos. State and local governments can order additional vaccines once they have used 90% of their allocated stock.

Using the new approach, the 441,000 doses of vaccine that have not yet been distributed could provide 2.2 million doses, said Dawn O’Connell, undersecretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Additional doses are intended to provide more control over current outbreaks At least 8,900 people in the US have monkeypox 1 person.

“In recent weeks, the monkeypox virus has continued to spread rapidly, making it clear that current vaccine supplies are not meeting current demand,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Calif said in a prepared statement. “Increasing the number of doses available will allow more people who want the monkeypox vaccine to have the opportunity.”

Previous studies have shown that intradermal injections provoke the same immune response as deeper subcutaneous injections, which are delivered to the fat layer beneath the skin.

Minors at high risk for monkeypox will continue to receive the vaccine by subcutaneous injection, said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA division. Review vaccines. “We are very happy with the safety of our approach,” he said.

The federal government has ordered an additional 5 million vials of vaccine. The vaccine he started arriving in September and is now expected to deliver 25 million injections. Immunization is provided free to vaccinated persons and is usually distributed at government-sponsored vaccination clinics.

In areas where people are limited to receiving one dose, the second dose should be initiated intradermally, according to Dr. Rochelle Wallensky, director of the California Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Calif. I have.

Wallenski said there is no data to suggest that a single dose of Gynneos provides long-term protection against the virus, and urged people to take additional doses. 28 days after the first dose.

“We feel very strongly that two doses are necessary because there is absolutely no evidence that people are adequately protected six, eight, three months after one dose, and we I don’t want to give falsehoods.It’s a comfort,” Marks said.

Reducing sexual partners, even after vaccination, also reduces the risk of infection, according to Wallenski.

“We don’t yet know how well these vaccinations work,” said Wallenski, noting that the study looked only at the immune response to vaccination. In collaboration with the CDC, we are preparing to begin that study.

The Biden administration’s August 9 decision that monkeypox constitutes a public health emergency allowed the FDA to approve intradermal delivery and vaccines for children.

The vaccine targets people most likely to have been exposed to monkeypox, including men who have sex with men.

Since the outbreak came to public attention in late April, most of the 30,000 people who have been infected worldwide have been men who have sex with men. and no deaths in the United States.

As the virus spreads, it is expected to affect other areas, so it is important to contain the virus, officials said.

Monkeypox is transmitted through close physical contact with an infected person. This includes but is not limited to sexual activity. Pus is thought to be the primary route of infection, but it is not clear whether someone can become infected before they develop tearful and often very painful lesions.

More than 15,000 courses of a five-day antiviral drug called Tpoxx have also been provided to monkeypox patients through the federal government, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.

Although the government has cut much of the red tape required to distribute Tpoxx, it still takes about an hour per prescription, said New’s senior vice president, chief quality officer and vice chief at Northwell Health. said medical director Dr. Peter Silver. yoke.

Tpoxx appears to reduce the time it takes lesions to heal, but most people recover without needing targeted therapy, said Silver. Of about 100 patients seen at two clinics, as of late last week, only 11 required Tpoxx and seven required hospitalization primarily to treat lesion pain. He said it was to

The tests are faster than before, but it can still take three to five days to get results, he said, adding that Northwell is evaluating internal tests to speed up the process. .

A vaccine is now available, but “demand is outstripping supply,” he said.

Monkeypox patients are considered contagious and are advised to isolate until the lesions have crusted over and been replaced by new skin. This can take him 3-4 weeks.

of letter sent on monday For Biden’s monkeypox response team leader, members of the Harvard School of Public Health called for a more proactive response to the outbreak.

Monkeypox “may infect the queer and transgender community first, but they will not be the last. We call for action now,” the letter said. It is written.

It then proposed 11 policy solutions identified by queer and trans communities, academics, and activists.

These include including people of color in decision-making at the highest levels of monkeypox strategy; providing free condoms in clubs and bars where queer and trans communities gather; This includes providing better access to and engaging with the global response. , is increasing resources at community sexual health clinics and LGBTQ health centers to help develop at-home tests to detect monkeypox.

Public health experts and advocates have been critical of the administration’s response so far, saying it was moving in the right direction but was too slow and allowed the virus to spread.

A cousin of smallpox, monkeypox has spread around the world since late April after being infected in Nigeria for about five years.

Despite its name, the virus’s natural hosts are rodents, not monkeys, and it is endemic in parts of Africa. The scale and scale of the current outbreak suggest it could become a permanent fixture in many other countries as well.

Early symptoms often include fever, swollen glands, and muscle pain, followed by an extremely painful rash.

Prior to this outbreak, it was transmitted directly from animals, not from most people.

Please contact Karen Weintraub at [email protected]

