Many Michigans Eligible for Monkeypox Vaccine
Anyone planning to have “multiple sex partners” is eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine in Michigan, state health officials announced Tuesday.
Also newly targeted: sex workers, sexual partnershigh-risk sexclose contacts of people exposed to monkeypox virus (MPV) or engaged in ‘high-risk activities’, people planning close contacts at ‘high-risk events’, and HIV or infected with HIV People who are doing HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, often called PreP.
“We need to continue to expand vaccine eligibility to truly get ahead of this disease,” said state chief medical officer Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian on Tuesday. … and making sure that this is not just focused on MSM, or men who have sex with men, the community, considering transmission that has occurred outside of that group. ”
This state-level expansion prompted the FDA to issue an Emergency Use Authorization to inject the Gynneos monkeypox virus vaccine intradermally (meaning the skin layer) rather than subcutaneously (meaning the fat layer under the skin). It happened on the same day as Intradermal injection requires only a fraction of the dose required for subcutaneous injection. “This increases the total number of available doses by up to five times,” he said. The FDA made the announcement Wednesday.
“The monkeypox virus has continued to spread rapidly in recent weeks, and it is clear that the current vaccine supply is not meeting current demand,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Calif said in a statement. “By increasing the number of doses available, we will be able to make monkeypox vaccine available to more people who want it.”
This could mean that the approximately 6,400 vaccine doses the state currently has on hand could be expanded to vaccinate about 32,000 people.
“We will adjust our strategy accordingly, but we still need to get interim clinical guidance from the CDC to know all the details,” a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman said in an email. But in practice, yes, we need to increase the number of doses significantly.”
Citing a 2015 study, the FDA said that a two-dose series of the vaccine by intradermal injection “provoked similar immune responses to subcutaneous administration. It means that they responded to vaccination with
Still, strategy is risky. Study on efficacy of intradermal injection of MPV vaccine Limitedand the method little room for error Additional training required.
The FDA emergency authorization also allows people under the age of 18 to be vaccinated against MPV, but states that for that age group the vaccine should still be administered by the original subcutaneous route. I’m here.
As of Monday, Michigan has 72 definitive examples of MPV, primarily in the Detroit area and surrounding counties, as well as Kent counties. However, limited testing means the actual number is likely much higher. More than 1,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in the state, with about 6,400 remaining in state supplies, according to MDHHS.
But, as Bagdasarian said in July, until Tuesday, eligibility will primarily be for people directly or likely exposed to MPV cases, family members of people who have tested positive for the virus, and those who have been exposed. They were people who could have been. “A person who may be on the network where the origination setup or transmission is in progress.”
Another 3,000 doses are expected to arrive in Michigan in mid-August, and another 3,000 doses will arrive at an unknown date at a later date. A spokesperson for MDHHS said last week, “During the first three phases of pre-deployment, Michigan will receive approximately 14,500 total JYNNEOS doses.”
“As more vaccines become available, we want to make sure they are put into practice,” Bagdasarian said on Tuesday. She said the hope was to contain the virus. “Instead of catching up with this infection and just looking for exposed people to vaccinate, we want to get ahead of the virus and give vaccines to individuals who are at higher risk of exposure. there is no.”
If you are interested in being vaccinated against MPV or want to talk to your health care provider about whether you should be vaccinated, please contact your local health department.
