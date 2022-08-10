Health
Monkeypox Update: FDA Approves JYNNEOS Vaccine for Emergency Use to Increase Vaccine Supply
- For immediate release:
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the JYNNEOS vaccine, allowing healthcare providers to administer the vaccine via intradermal injection to individuals 18 years of age and older who have been identified as being at high risk for monkeypox infection. allowed to use. This increases the total number of available doses by up to five times. The EUA also allows the vaccine to be used in individuals under the age of 18 who have been determined to be at high risk for monkeypox infection. In these individuals, JYNNEOS will be administered by subcutaneous injection.
“In recent weeks, the monkeypox virus has continued to spread rapidly, making it clear that the current vaccine supply cannot meet current demand,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD. . Facilitate access to vaccines for all affected individuals. By increasing the number of available doses, more people who want monkeypox vaccination will have the opportunity. ”
JYNNEOS is a modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vaccine. approved In 2019, JYNNEOS administered two subcutaneous ( subcutaneously). The EUA allows a portion of the JYNNEOS dose to be administered between layers of skin (intradermal) to individuals over the age of 18 who have been determined to be at high risk for monkeypox infection. Two doses of vaccine are required 4 weeks (28 days) apart. There are no data to show that her single dose of JYNNEOS will provide the long-term protection needed to control the current monkeypox outbreak.
Data from the 2015 MVA vaccine clinical study evaluated a two-dose series comparing intradermal and subcutaneous administration. Individuals who received the vaccine intradermally received a smaller dose (one-fifth) than those who received the vaccine subcutaneously. The results of this study indicate that intradermal administration elicited similar immune responses to subcutaneous administration, meaning that individuals in both groups responded to vaccination in similar ways. Administration by the intradermal route resulted in increased redness, firmness, itching, and swelling at the injection site, but less pain, and these side effects were manageable. We have determined that it outweighs any known potential risks to the approved use.
To support the FDA’s approval of two subcutaneous doses of JYNNEOS in individuals under the age of 18, the FDA reviewed available safety and immune response data for JYNNEOS in adults and historical data using live vaccinia. Considered the data. Viral smallpox vaccine in the pediatric population.
JYNNEOS has been tested in immunocompromised individuals and has been found to be safe and effective in trials conducted to support approval. Developed specifically as an alternative to use
Based on the decision of the Secretary of Health and Human Services on August 9, 2022, public health emergencies, or serious potential public health emergencies, could have significant national impact. I have. With the August 9, 2022 declaration that circumstances exist that warrant the health and safety of U.S. citizens who are safe or living abroad, and emergency use of vaccines, the FDA will not allow emergency use or unapproved use of unapproved vaccines. may issue an EUA permitting the use of approved vaccine.
FDA will keep you updated on any developments and will continue to work with federal public health partners and industry to ensure timely access to all available medical measures.More information can be found at the agency monkeypox web page.
Related information
###
fixed phrase
FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, ensures the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines, and other biological products and medical devices for human use. to protect public health. This agency is also responsible for the regulation of our country’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, the safety and security of products that emit electronic radiation, and tobacco products.
Sources
2/ https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/monkeypox-update-fda-authorizes-emergency-use-jynneos-vaccine-increase-vaccine-supply
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Cricket South African ex-umpire Koertzen dies in car accident | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM August 10, 2022
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday August 9 August 10, 2022
- Taiwan military drills simulate response to Chinese attack – BBC News August 10, 2022
- Chromecast with Google TV review: simple yet effective August 10, 2022
- You won’t get monkeypox at MARTA in Atlanta.here is how you can August 10, 2022