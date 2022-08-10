For immediate release: August 9, 2022

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the JYNNEOS vaccine, allowing healthcare providers to administer the vaccine via intradermal injection to individuals 18 years of age and older who have been identified as being at high risk for monkeypox infection. allowed to use. This increases the total number of available doses by up to five times. The EUA also allows the vaccine to be used in individuals under the age of 18 who have been determined to be at high risk for monkeypox infection. In these individuals, JYNNEOS will be administered by subcutaneous injection.

“In recent weeks, the monkeypox virus has continued to spread rapidly, making it clear that the current vaccine supply cannot meet current demand,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD. . Facilitate access to vaccines for all affected individuals. By increasing the number of available doses, more people who want monkeypox vaccination will have the opportunity. ”

JYNNEOS is a modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vaccine. approved In 2019, JYNNEOS administered two subcutaneous ( subcutaneously). The EUA allows a portion of the JYNNEOS dose to be administered between layers of skin (intradermal) to individuals over the age of 18 who have been determined to be at high risk for monkeypox infection. Two doses of vaccine are required 4 weeks (28 days) apart. There are no data to show that her single dose of JYNNEOS will provide the long-term protection needed to control the current monkeypox outbreak.

Data from the 2015 MVA vaccine clinical study evaluated a two-dose series comparing intradermal and subcutaneous administration. Individuals who received the vaccine intradermally received a smaller dose (one-fifth) than those who received the vaccine subcutaneously. The results of this study indicate that intradermal administration elicited similar immune responses to subcutaneous administration, meaning that individuals in both groups responded to vaccination in similar ways. Administration by the intradermal route resulted in increased redness, firmness, itching, and swelling at the injection site, but less pain, and these side effects were manageable. We have determined that it outweighs any known potential risks to the approved use.

To support the FDA’s approval of two subcutaneous doses of JYNNEOS in individuals under the age of 18, the FDA reviewed available safety and immune response data for JYNNEOS in adults and historical data using live vaccinia. Considered the data. Viral smallpox vaccine in the pediatric population.

JYNNEOS has been tested in immunocompromised individuals and has been found to be safe and effective in trials conducted to support approval. Developed specifically as an alternative to use

Based on the decision of the Secretary of Health and Human Services on August 9, 2022, public health emergencies, or serious potential public health emergencies, could have significant national impact. I have. With the August 9, 2022 declaration that circumstances exist that warrant the health and safety of U.S. citizens who are safe or living abroad, and emergency use of vaccines, the FDA will not allow emergency use or unapproved use of unapproved vaccines. may issue an EUA permitting the use of approved vaccine.

FDA will keep you updated on any developments and will continue to work with federal public health partners and industry to ensure timely access to all available medical measures.More information can be found at the agency monkeypox web page.

