Short post-meal walk may reduce risk of diabetes and heart: study





Aug 9, 2022 – Taking a short walk after eating can lower your risk type 2 diabetes and heart problems, according to Recent research was announced in sports medicine. Researchers have found that even just 2 to 5 minutes of brisk walking after meals can lower blood sugar and insulin levels. Blood glucose level Postprandial spikes, and the insulin produced to control them, can lead to diabetes and cardiovascular problems, the researchers explained. “When you stand or walk, your muscles contract,” and using glucose to lower blood sugar levels, lead study author Aidan Buffey, a doctoral student in physical education and sports sciences at the University of Limerick, said: said like this. Said Times. “if you can physical activity Usually 60-90 minutes before glucose peak [after eating]that’s when you get the advantage of not having a glucose spike,” he said. Buffey and colleagues looked at seven studies to understand what happens when you stand or walk briefly to interrupt long periods of sitting. In five studies, none of the participants had prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Two of his other studies included patients with diabetes and those without diabetes. The subject was asked to stand or walk for 2-5 minutes every 20-30 minutes throughout the day. All seven studies showed that standing after meals was better than sitting, and taking short walks had additional health benefits. did not improve insulinthose who took a short walk after eating had lower blood sugar and insulin levels. diabetes management. Finding ways to move your body, such as walking or doing household chores, within 60 to 90 minutes after eating may have the best results, the study authors concluded. These “short walks” can also help break up long periods of sitting at your desk during work.

“People don’t get up and run on the treadmill or run around the office,” Buffy said. Said new york times. But making mini-walks the norm during work hours might be easy and acceptable in the office, he said. “Even if it’s a small step, every little thing you do has its merits,” says Kershaw Patel, M.D., a cardiology prevention specialist at Houston Methodist Hospital. did. “It’s a gradual effect of more activity, better health,” he said. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/diabetes/news/20220809/short-walks-after-meals-cut-diabetes-heart-risk-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos