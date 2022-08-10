Monkeypox cases surge, weekly vaccine appointments fully booked





Atlanta, GA (CBS46) – If you’re looking for a monkeypox vaccine, you may have to wait another week. Vaccine appointments are already fully booked in nearly every health department in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, Clayton, Douglas, Fayette, and Upson counties have all booked slots for vaccine events through Saturday, according to their respective health department websites. Anyone in Henry County who wants the monkeypox vaccine can try to register at 9:00 am on Wednesday. A reservation for Thursday is required. Dr. Alexander Millman, chief medical officer of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said: Dr. Millman said quotas from the federal government won’t increase significantly until the fall. Dr. Millman said states continue to prioritize the following vaccines: A person identified by public health authorities as a contact of a monkeypox patient; – know that one of your sexual partners has been diagnosed with monkeypox within the last two weeks, – Persons who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known monkeypox Georgia has 749 confirmed cases, the fourth-highest in the country (after New York, California and Florida), according to the CDC. This week, health officials issued more messages reminding people of how the virus spreads in public. “It’s important to remember that monkeypox is not contagious like COVID and is usually transmitted through skin-to-skin or other close contact,” DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam wrote. “Unlike COVID and measles, this means there is a much lower risk to people who may be in the same room as a monkeypox patient but who have not been in contact with an infected person.” More than 90% of current monkeypox cases report being in close and sustained physical contact with other monkeypox cases, according to DPH. On Monday, MARTA police evacuated a train after a monkeypox scare near East Point Station. Statement from Malta: On Monday afternoon, a passenger on a train bound for East Point station called MARTA police after hearing from a passenger that he had monkeypox. Passengers were having allergic reactions and were joking about monkeypox. I got on and headed to my destination. Although this incident was a misunderstanding, MARTA continues to take the health and safety of our customers and employees seriously. Monkeypox is spread by skin-to-skin or other close contact and is unlikely to be transmitted in public, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. We recommend that you continue to wear a mask for Frequent hand washing is also an effective way to reduce the transmission of most diseases. In addition, MARTA will continue the regular cleaning and disinfection of all vehicles conducted during COVID, as well as in-service cleaning as required by sick patrons. Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

