Health
Study: 77% of women with lung cancer report sexual dysfunction
A total of 77% of women with lung cancer surveyed reported moderate to severe sexual dysfunction, according to the results of the SHAWL study presented in VIENNA. world lung cancer conference here.
Of the 127 participants who recorded sexual activity in the past 30 days, 75 (59%) reported significant problems with vaginal dryness and 63 (26%) experienced vaginal pain or discomfort during sexual activity. said Narjust Florez (Duma), MD. He holds a PhD from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston.
Additionally, she noted that there was a marked difference in decreased sexual desire/interest before and after the participants’ lung cancer diagnosis (15% vs. 31%, P.<0.001) and vaginal pain/discomfort (13% vs 43%, P.<0.001).
According to Flores, the most common reasons (“very” to “somewhat”) that negatively impacted participants’ satisfaction with their sex life included:
- Fatigue: 95 patients (40%)
- Feeling sad/unhappy: 66 patients (28%)
- Problems with partner: 52 patients (22%)
- Shortness of breath: 36 patients (15%)
The message that should not be forgotten is that sexual dysfunction is prevalent among women with lung cancer, that sexual health needs to be integrated into breast tumor treatment, that “tomorrow not today” and that patient-tailored Further research is needed to develop interventions. Lung cancer, Flores said.
She notes that previous studies looking at sexual health have focused primarily on male patients, and that most of the data on sexual dysfunction in lung cancer patients are due to the approval of targeted therapies and immune checkpoint inhibitors. I pointed out that I was ahead of the curve.
For the SHAWL (Sexual Health Assessment in Women with Lung Cancer) study, Florez and colleagues surveyed 249 women with lung cancer to assess the prevalence of sexual dysfunction. Researchers Promise Online survey in collaboration with the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and the Lung Cancer Registry.
Respondents had an average age of 59.6 (range 29-84) and 88% were non-Hispanic white. Most participants (81%) were diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer-adenocarcinoma and 45% were currently receiving targeted therapy.
Nearly half (49%) of respondents reported no sexual health problems before being diagnosed with lung cancer. After diagnosis, 77% reported moderate to severe sexual dysfunction.
In a press conference at the conference, Flores called the results “cold” and “shows that sexual dysfunction affects patients’ daily lives … I am thinking about the lack of
She said that sexuality includes not only sexual intercourse but also self-stimulation, masturbation, kissing, cuddling, and other intimate relationships.
“There have been a lot of comments about bleeding after intercourse, but it hasn’t been discussed with oncologists or primary teams,” Dr. Florez said. “If you look at other studies on sexual health, shortness of breath is at the bottom of the list, but it’s really important in lung cancer. We need interventions that can help patients get intimate while addressing their limited lung capacity.” .”
In her lab, Florez has developed a multidisciplinary personalized intervention for lung cancer patients that attempts to address shortness of breath by teaching patients sexual positions to use when their lung capacity is limited. I said yes.
Karin Dieckmann, M.D., of the Medical University of Vienna, who discussed the results at the conference, said the study was interesting and important. “More women are getting lung cancer, and these patients are living longer,” she said, adding that she was surprised how little was known about the topic before. .
Limitations included the US-based sample and cross-sectional design of the study, Flores acknowledged.In addition, the study lacked follow-up, she said.
Dieckmann also noted the lack of data on disease stage, local treatment, and when the study was completed during the course of the disease. It should be the basis for multidisciplinary collaboration between patients, psychologists, and oncologists to inform and advise patients and their partners,” she said.
Disclosure
This study was conducted in collaboration with the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer’s Lung Cancer Registry and in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin Carbon Cancer Center and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Florez reported financial relationships with AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Janssen, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, MJH Sciences, and NeoGenomics Laboratories.
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/meetingcoverage/iaslc/100138
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- August heatwave: London expected to reach 35 degrees in long-term British heat this week August 10, 2022
- roll. 3 is live.All skins from the game’s last season event are here August 10, 2022
- Anas Sarwar tells Boris Johnson to ‘f*** and do something else’ after No 10 August 10, 2022
- What is PM Modi net worth? Find out here August 10, 2022
- Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempts suicide following family dispute August 10, 2022