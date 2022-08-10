Study: 77% of women with lung cancer report sexual dysfunction

A total of 77% of women with lung cancer surveyed reported moderate to severe sexual dysfunction, according to the results of the SHAWL study presented in VIENNA. world lung cancer conference here.

Of the 127 participants who recorded sexual activity in the past 30 days, 75 (59%) reported significant problems with vaginal dryness and 63 (26%) experienced vaginal pain or discomfort during sexual activity. said Narjust Florez (Duma), MD. He holds a PhD from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Additionally, she noted that there was a marked difference in decreased sexual desire/interest before and after the participants’ lung cancer diagnosis (15% vs. 31%, P.<0.001) and vaginal pain/discomfort (13% vs 43%, P.<0.001).

According to Flores, the most common reasons (“very” to “somewhat”) that negatively impacted participants’ satisfaction with their sex life included:

Fatigue: 95 patients (40%)

Feeling sad/unhappy: 66 patients (28%)

Problems with partner: 52 patients (22%)

Shortness of breath: 36 patients (15%)

The message that should not be forgotten is that sexual dysfunction is prevalent among women with lung cancer, that sexual health needs to be integrated into breast tumor treatment, that “tomorrow not today” and that patient-tailored Further research is needed to develop interventions. Lung cancer, Flores said.

She notes that previous studies looking at sexual health have focused primarily on male patients, and that most of the data on sexual dysfunction in lung cancer patients are due to the approval of targeted therapies and immune checkpoint inhibitors. I pointed out that I was ahead of the curve.

For the SHAWL (Sexual Health Assessment in Women with Lung Cancer) study, Florez and colleagues surveyed 249 women with lung cancer to assess the prevalence of sexual dysfunction. Researchers Promise Online survey in collaboration with the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and the Lung Cancer Registry.

Respondents had an average age of 59.6 (range 29-84) and 88% were non-Hispanic white. Most participants (81%) were diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer-adenocarcinoma and 45% were currently receiving targeted therapy.

Nearly half (49%) of respondents reported no sexual health problems before being diagnosed with lung cancer. After diagnosis, 77% reported moderate to severe sexual dysfunction.

In a press conference at the conference, Flores called the results “cold” and “shows that sexual dysfunction affects patients’ daily lives … I am thinking about the lack of

She said that sexuality includes not only sexual intercourse but also self-stimulation, masturbation, kissing, cuddling, and other intimate relationships.

“There have been a lot of comments about bleeding after intercourse, but it hasn’t been discussed with oncologists or primary teams,” Dr. Florez said. “If you look at other studies on sexual health, shortness of breath is at the bottom of the list, but it’s really important in lung cancer. We need interventions that can help patients get intimate while addressing their limited lung capacity.” .”

In her lab, Florez has developed a multidisciplinary personalized intervention for lung cancer patients that attempts to address shortness of breath by teaching patients sexual positions to use when their lung capacity is limited. I said yes.

Karin Dieckmann, M.D., of the Medical University of Vienna, who discussed the results at the conference, said the study was interesting and important. “More women are getting lung cancer, and these patients are living longer,” she said, adding that she was surprised how little was known about the topic before. .

Limitations included the US-based sample and cross-sectional design of the study, Flores acknowledged.In addition, the study lacked follow-up, she said.

Dieckmann also noted the lack of data on disease stage, local treatment, and when the study was completed during the course of the disease. It should be the basis for multidisciplinary collaboration between patients, psychologists, and oncologists to inform and advise patients and their partners,” she said.

Leah Lawrence is a Delaware-based freelance health writer and editor.

Disclosure This study was conducted in collaboration with the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer’s Lung Cancer Registry and in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin Carbon Cancer Center and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Florez reported financial relationships with AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Janssen, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, MJH Sciences, and NeoGenomics Laboratories.