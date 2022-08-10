



About 3 years after the novel coronavirus was detected in China, a new zoonotic virus was discovered in two eastern provinces of the country, with 35 confirmed infections so far. This new type of his Henipavirus is also called Langya Henipavirus or LayV.

Henipaviruses are classified as Biosafety Level 4 (BSL4) pathogens. They can cause serious illness in animals and humans, and there are currently no licensed drugs or vaccines for humans. What is Rangavirus? The newly discovered virus is a ‘phylogenetically distinct henipavirus’ – a zoonotic henipavirus in febrile patients in China – according to a recent study published in new England journal of medicine. Previously identified Henipavirus strains included Hendra, Nipah, Cedar, Mojiang, and Ghana bat viruses. Cedar virus, Ghana bat virus, and Mojiang virus are not known to cause human disease, according to the US CDC. However, Hendra and Nipah can infect humans and cause fatal diseases. On the other hand, rangya is known to cause fever. NEJM Studies calling for deeper investigation of relevant human diseases. The study adds that the rangya’s genome organization is “identical to other henipaviruses” and is closely related to “the Mojang henipavirus found in southern China.” How was the Langya virus discovered? Langya was discovered in eastern China during surveillance of a patient with fever in addition to a recent history of animal exposure. It was identified and isolated from a throat swab sample of her one of those patients.according to NEJM Thirty-five LayV-infected cases were found in Shandong and Henan provinces, of which 26 were infected only with this new virus and no other pathogens. What are the symptoms of rangyavirus? In this study, we examined 26 patients infected with LayV alone to identify associated symptoms. All 26 had fever, but 54% reported fatigue, 50% coughed, and 38% complained of nausea. In addition, 35% of all 26 patients complained of headache and vomiting. The study found that 35% had impaired liver function and 8% had affected kidney function. Patients were accompanied by “thrombocytopenia (35%), leukopenia (54%), liver (35%) and renal (8%) dysfunction,” the study noted. is a low platelet count, and leukopenia means a low white blood cell count, reducing the body’s ability to fight disease. Where did the rangyavirus come from? Perhaps the new virus jumped from animals to humans. LayV viral RNA is found primarily in shrews, which may be their natural host. This study focused on shrews after conducting serosurveys in domestic and wild animals. In livestock, seropositivity was detected in goats and dogs. What about human-to-human transmission? I don’t have a clear answer yet. The authors of this study emphasize that the sample size of the study was too small to determine human-to-human transmission. There is no history of contact or common exposure,” suggesting that “infection in the human population may be sporadic.” The study further noted that contact tracing of 15 close contact family members and 9 patients did not reveal close contact LayV infection.

