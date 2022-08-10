Hundreds Line Up for First New Orleans Monkeypox Vaccination Event | Healthcare/Hospitals

outside line The Phoenix Bar In Faubourg Marigny, Tuesday down Elysian Fields Avenue 900 blocks round the corner of Burgundy Street and a half block further.

The bar had 500 free doses. monkeypox vaccine, and 600 health forms for shots. By 4:30pm, the form was gone.

This is New Orleans’ first monkeypox vaccination event, a COVID-style pop-up aimed at vaccinating large numbers of at-risk people as quickly as the number of monkeypox infections. grow up in americaFor many people in line, the bar offering was a chance to mitigate risk. Southern decadencean LGBTQ festival that draws tens of thousands of people to New Orleans over Labor Day weekend.

Troy Powell, 54, stood near the end of the line, hoping for a shot. He also works at his dry cleaner, which handles linens that can be a source of infection. He called every local hospital and clinic with the vaccine, but he struck out.

“Louisiana has a very low number of cases,” Powell said. “I don’t know if I’m qualified, but if you have any other background information, radiology, and all that, I hope that gives me a boost.”

High demand, short supply

Supplies of monkeypox vaccine are in short supply across the United States.

Phoenix owner Tracy Deloche said: “I got a call last night. Someone from Mobile drove in. “I know someone is driving in from Baton Rouge. It’s going to be busy. .”

In Louisiana, the federal government has allocated 9,222 doses, of which 4,962 have been delivered. An additional 2,880 units are expected to be ordered from that allocation on Monday.State Health Officials Say it’s hardly enoughand the tension caused a frenzy in some clinics.

“We are in this monkeypox mess right now,” said Narquis Barak, director of prevention at Crescent Care, a federally accredited health center with many LGBTQ patients. . “The decadence takes place at the end of the month, so there is definitely concern.”

Smaller Dosage Extends Supply

Supply could increase significantly soon. The federal government on Tuesday released new guidance that he quintupled the dose. A newer approach involves injecting one-fifth of the dose between layers of the skin, called intradermal injection. Current guidance is to inject the full amount into the underlying fat. The shot at the Phoenix Bar on Tuesday was done with the original dose guidance, but the state hopes to expand supply in new ways once it receives more guidance.

This will increase supply in Louisiana and allow for more public vaccination events.

A total of 88 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Louisiana, 64 of them in the New Orleans area. Crescent Care has cured nearly half of them, Barak said.

As shipment reliability increases, Crescent Care will offer two walk-in vaccination days on Wednesdays and Thursdays. 40 doses a day. A pop-up event will be held at The Page Bar in the French Quarter on Thursdays from 5pm to 8pm. New Orleans officials will host a pop-up during the Red Dress Run at the French Market flea market at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Monkeypox can infect anyone, but most cases have been identified in men who have sex with men. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, but is transmitted through close contact.

shot qualifying

You are eligible for the vaccine regardless of gender who has engaged in sex work within the past two weeks. Gay, bisexual men, transgender men, and women, if they have had intimate contact with a man in a social or sexual setting, or have had multiple or anonymous sex with her partner in the past two weeks If so, you may be vaccinated. Those who have had contact with a monkeypox patient are also eligible.

Eligibility is based on the words of the applicant and the state does not ask people to specify how they qualify, said Dr. Stated.

“We trust them to do what is best for themselves and their communities,” said Hebert-Magee. “I feel like I need some privacy.”

The Phoenix, a gay bar that typically hosts block parties on decadent Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, is looking at ways to limit the spread, such as extending into sidewalks and parking lots so patrons can spread out. For many, attendance may hinge on getting at least one vaccination before the festival.

“I hear people still want to come,” Deroche said. “I think a lot of people are struggling to get vaccinated before they come.”

Two doses of monkeypox vaccine should be given 28 days apart. Phoenix will take his second dose on Sept. 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“We do it every week, every day if we have to,” said Desroches, who has had a coronavirus booster in one arm and a monkeypox vaccine in the other.