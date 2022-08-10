SARS-related coronavirus infects about 66,000 people annually in Southeast Asia – study





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – About 66,000 people in Southeast Asia are infected with SARS-related coronaviruses each year, and nearly 500 million have found bat hosts for these viruses, according to a study released on Wednesday. live near habitat. The study, published by Nature Communications, said bat-to-human transmission of the virus may have been “massively underestimated,” and mapping bat species in the region could pinpoint the origin of COVID-19. He added that it could be useful in efforts to The researchers looked at 26 bat species known to host SARS-like coronaviruses in an area of ​​5.1 million square kilometers (2 million square miles) that stretches from China to Southeast and South Asia. We then incorporated data on antibody levels in people who reported contact with bats. Register now for free, unlimited access to Reuters.com register Southern China, northeastern Myanmar, Laos, and northern Vietnam were identified as regions with the highest diversity of bat species that host the SARS-like coronavirus (SARSr-CoV). “Our estimate that a median of 66,000 people are infected with SARSr-CoV each year in Southeast Asia suggests that SARSr-CoV spillover from bats to humans is common in the region, and the majority of the region is under surveillance. It suggests that programs and clinical studies have not detected this case,” they said. “These data on the geography and scale of spillovers can be used to target surveillance and prevention programs against potential future bat CoV emergencies,” the paper said. COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain. The study’s authors include Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19, who traveled to Wuhan early last year to study the pandemic at the end of 2019. was first confirmed. . The WHO said in June that the lack of data from China has made it difficult to determine when and how the coronavirus first entered the human population. read more A study published in the journal Science at the end of July found that the live wildlife trade remains the best explanation for the origin of the pandemic, with two separate spillovers likely occurring in the Huanan seafood market, with an initial many of the cases occurred there. Clustering. Register now for free, unlimited access to Reuters.com register Reported by David Steinway.Editing by Miyoung Kim and Jerry Doyle Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

