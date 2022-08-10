Gay men are most at risk, but health experts warn against thinking of monkeypox as a ‘gay disease’

For many in the LGBTQ community, the emergence of monkeypox resembles another major public health crisis that was dismissed as a “gay disease” until straight men began to get infected.Health experts say the risk remains very low for most people, but it’s not wise to ignore it monkeypox It is a disease transmitted exclusively by homosexual contact and should not be dismissed as exclusively sexually transmitted.

The first confirmed human monkeypox case in Africa in 1970 was in an infant. According to the World Health OrganizationViruses can thrive in a variety of animal species, including squirrels, mice, and some primates. Viruses can be spread through animal-to-human contact.

Over 1,900 monkeypox cases as of August 8, 2022 It was confirmed in New York state, including a small number of cases in Erie and Niagara counties.

Dr. Nancy Nielsen, Senior Associate Dean of Health Policy at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine, says the majority of transmissions so far in the 2022 outbreak are due to close contact between men. .

“Mainly affected communities, 99% of patients in our country and 98% worldwide (at least in Europe) are men who have sex with men,” she said. “But it could be by hugging or kissing. It doesn’t have to be sexual contact.”

Nielsen noticed parallels between public attitudes about monkeypox today and attitudes early in the HIV-AIDS crisis when it was first dismissed as a “gay disease.” . Leaders in the LGBTQ community are also aware and concerned.

“For many people in the LGBTQ community, not only do we see these similarities, but for some people, being part of the community is really stigmatized and this is the LGBTQ virus. or that this is just a disease, says Ronald Piaseczny, president and co-founder of Niagara Pride, Inc. And we don’t want to see it happen. That’s it.”

The public paid more attention to HIV-AIDS when heterosexual patients were identified. The most notable patients include Indiana teenager Ryan White and tennis star Arthur Ashe, both of whom contracted the virus via contaminated blood transfusions during medical procedures. later died of AIDS.

Studies have also found that HIV can be spread through heterosexual contact with an infected partner and through sharing of contaminated hypodermic needles.

Nielsen points out that monkeypox can be spread by contact with clothing that has touched lesions caused by the disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also studying Whether the virus can be spread through respiratory secretions such as droplets released by coughing.

In early August, the federal government moved to declare monkeypox a public health emergency. New York State did so in late July. The declaration will free up funds, eliminate bureaucratic procedures, and accelerate the process of obtaining needed medicines and supplies. A similar declaration was made early in the COVID pandemic.

“I think it’s an important move to reduce the hurdles to diagnosing, treating and reliably preventing the spread of such a very painful infection,” Nielsen said.

Ronald Piercezny, president and co-founder of Niagara Pride, recalls that the public dismissed AIDS as a gay disease … meaning teenagers like Ryan White and tennis star Arthur Ashe were among the high-profile AIDS passed the virus through AIDS, until the heterosexual incident occurred. Contaminated blood transfusion.

The monkeypox vaccine has been around for some time, but some question whether the federal government waited too long to order a dosage after the first case was confirmed in the United States in May. Also, supplies are limited for both public health agencies and clinics that may administer immunizations.

The United States owns the raw materials for the vaccine, but Nielsen explains that the vaccine is currently manufactured only in Copenhagen, Denmark. The United States finally placed an order for the monkeypox vaccine three weeks after he confirmed the first case in the country on May 17.

on the other hand, Antiviral treatment known as Tecovirimat, or TPOXXabundant but difficult to obtain.

“We need to file an Investigational New Drug Application with the FDA,” Nielsen said. Some of it may be removed, but probably not all of it is available.It’s just a pain to experience.”

Clinics that may give injections have another concern.

Currently, federal program 340B allows authorized community health agencies to purchase medicines at reduced costs, charge health insurance companies retail rates, and use the financial difference to pay for endangered patients. can support. Starting next April, New York State will make changes that it fears will hinder the ability of clinics to help underserved people. With this change, Medicaid patients enrolled in Mainstream Managed Care will receive their prescriptions through Medicaid’s paid pharmacy program.

Clinics are concerned that this change will eliminate the funding sources they need to serve those most at risk of health emergencies, such as further outbreaks of monkeypox or other future health crises. is.

“These are people who provide high rates of care to LGBTQ groups and communities of color,” said Michael Lee, chief operating officer of Evergreen Health in Buffalo. And I absolutely think it will disproportionately affect the safety-net population as resources are being taken away from them and the community health centers that provide care to them.”

Piercezny, meanwhile, notes that as of Aug. 8, only one monkeypox case had been recorded in Niagara County, and that western New Yorkers frequently crossed county borders for work, school, or recreation. is beyond His message to the LGBTQ community, and the wider public, is to be cautious and avoid practices that put them at risk of infection.

“Read it and find out what you can do about the virus. Reduce your risk in terms of health practices and basically go wherever you can get a vaccine and do it.”